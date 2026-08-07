'Not For Police To Decide Whom I Meet', Abhijeet Dipke Confronts Police Officer At His Maharashtra Residence
In a video, Dipke can be seen reprimanding the officer who had been preventing people from meeting him at his residence, reports Amit Phutane
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tense confrontation involving Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and a police sub-inspector has surfaced online, with the former alleging that the officer prevented him from meeting several guests who had arrived at his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
In the video Dipke can be heard angrily questioning the officer’s authority and saying, “Who are you to decide whom I meet?” The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear even as police have not issued an official response so far.
The video shows Dipke asking the SI to let him meet the visitors. However, he became furious when the officer suggested that everyone should be allowed inside his residence, all at once. Dipke reprimanded the officer in front of everyone and stated firmly, "The police should not tell me whom to meet. People come to see me, and I intend to meet them."
The CJP founder can also be heard asking the SI which department he is from and his police station. He then ordered the SI to leave his premises. Sources said, Dipke has lodged a complaint with senior officers against the SI. He objected to the fact that the officer was sharing information on a WhatsApp group named 'Spray'—implying a reference to cockroaches—arguing that it was inappropriate for a police officer to use such a name while dealing with them.
Dipke also alleged that personal information had been disclosed for an AI tool presentation at an ongoing event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He questioned how permission had been granted to reveal his personal information.
The 30-year-old rose to national prominence in May after launching the "Cockroach Janata Party" on social media. The account reportedly crossed 10 million followers within four days, driven by his campaign against the alleged NEET paper leak and his remarks on issues concerning students and the judiciary.
Dipke also responded to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about Gen Z.
"BJP leaders ought to listen to Mohan Bhagwat. The protests being staged by students are their right, and the issues they raise are serious. Since Bhagwat has stated that labelling them "anti-nationals" is inappropriate, a clear contradiction has emerged between the BJP and the Sangh," Dipke said.
He demanded that Mohan Bhagwat hold a discussion with the BJP regarding this matter.
"It appears the BJP is acting contrary to Mohan Bhagwat's views, even though he is the party's mentor. During the protests, Nitin Nabin called us a 'virus,' while the then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan labelled us the 'B-team of terrorists.' It is concerning if they do not heed their own mentor; therefore, Mohan Bhagwat needs to speak with the BJP," he demanded.
"On one hand, Mohan Bhagwat says one thing, while the BJP appears to say something entirely different, revealing a significant gap in their perspectives. Since the BJP seems to be taking a contradictory stance, Bhagwat needs to intervene. The BJP must listen to him," he added.
"Several fake videos of mine have been circulated on social media using technology. An investigation would reveal that this originated from the IT cell," alleged Dipke.
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