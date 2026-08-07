ETV Bharat / state

'Not For Police To Decide Whom I Meet', Abhijeet Dipke Confronts Police Officer At His Maharashtra Residence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tense confrontation involving Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and a police sub-inspector has surfaced online, with the former alleging that the officer prevented him from meeting several guests who had arrived at his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In the video Dipke can be heard angrily questioning the officer’s authority and saying, “Who are you to decide whom I meet?” The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear even as police have not issued an official response so far.

The video shows Dipke asking the SI to let him meet the visitors. However, he became furious when the officer suggested that everyone should be allowed inside his residence, all at once. Dipke reprimanded the officer in front of everyone and stated firmly, "The police should not tell me whom to meet. People come to see me, and I intend to meet them."

The CJP founder can also be heard asking the SI which department he is from and his police station. He then ordered the SI to leave his premises. Sources said, Dipke has lodged a complaint with senior officers against the SI. He objected to the fact that the officer was sharing information on a WhatsApp group named 'Spray'—implying a reference to cockroaches—arguing that it was inappropriate for a police officer to use such a name while dealing with them.

Dipke also alleged that personal information had been disclosed for an AI tool presentation at an ongoing event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He questioned how permission had been granted to reveal his personal information.

The 30-year-old rose to national prominence in May after launching the "Cockroach Janata Party" on social media. The account reportedly crossed 10 million followers within four days, driven by his campaign against the alleged NEET paper leak and his remarks on issues concerning students and the judiciary.

Dipke also responded to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about Gen Z.