'Not Dealt With A Single Rupee In Koregaon Land Scam Case', Reiterates Ajit Pawar
Pawar said such allegations have been levelled against him earlier as well and action must be taken against anyone found guilty.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday once again clarified his stance on the Koregaon land scam case by saying allegations were levelled against him as elections approach.
"Before this, allegations of irregularities worth Rs 70 crore were levelled against me", he told media at Baramati here. Reiterating that he will cooperate with the probe on the Koregaon land scam case, he said, "If anyone has done wrong, action should be taken. I have not done any wrong in my political career. We have not dealt with a single rupee in the alleged Koregaon Park land scam case."
On allegations that his son, Parth did not disclose the alleged land scam, Pawar said, "Not Parth, but I, his father, have presented a position. False allegations lead to defamation."
He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the matter. "Its report will be presented within a month," he said. "How can a paper be prepared by just writing numbers without transaction of even one rupee? I have not understood this till now. I am also surprised by the allegations." Pawar said.
He said officers must not succumb to pressure and must follow the rules. "Class One, Class Two, IAS, IPS, everyone should act according to the law,” the Deputy CM said.
A Pune-based social activist had alerted the joint district registrar that stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal was illegally waived, seeking action just 15 days after the sale deed was executed by Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil.
Parth, is also a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP. A Rs 300 crore deal for the sale of a 40-acre plot in the upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP has triggered a political slugfest since the land belongs to the government and the requisite stamp duty was waived. Moreover, Opposition parties alleged that the land in question is worth Rs 1,800 crore.
