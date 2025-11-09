ETV Bharat / state

'Not Dealt With A Single Rupee In Koregaon Land Scam Case', Reiterates Ajit Pawar

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday once again clarified his stance on the Koregaon land scam case by saying allegations were levelled against him as elections approach.

"Before this, allegations of irregularities worth Rs 70 crore were levelled against me", he told media at Baramati here. Reiterating that he will cooperate with the probe on the Koregaon land scam case, he said, "If anyone has done wrong, action should be taken. I have not done any wrong in my political career. We have not dealt with a single rupee in the alleged Koregaon Park land scam case."

On allegations that his son, Parth did not disclose the alleged land scam, Pawar said, "Not Parth, but I, his father, have presented a position. False allegations lead to defamation."

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the matter. "Its report will be presented within a month," he said. "How can a paper be prepared by just writing numbers without transaction of even one rupee? I have not understood this till now. I am also surprised by the allegations." Pawar said.