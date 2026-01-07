ETV Bharat / state

Wife Not Cooking For Husband Cannot Be Termed Cruelty: Telangana High Court Rejects Divorce Petition

Hyderabad: When both husband and wife are employed, her not cooking for him cannot be considered cruelty, and divorce cannot be granted on that basis, the Telangana High Court has ruled.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Nagesh Bheemapakka recently delivered its verdict, dismissing an appeal from a man from LB Nagar here who had filed a petition seeking annulment of his marriage, claiming he was being subjected to cruelty by his wife.

The lower court dismissed his petition, leading him to file an appeal in the High Court. In its ruling, the High Court stated that while the husband works from 1 PM to 10 PM, the wife works from 9 AM to 6 PM, and therefore, not cooking in the morning cannot be considered cruelty.

"The petitioner used to come home by 11 pm and go to office by 1 pm while the respondent wakes up by 6 am and goes to office by 9 am. Not preparing food for her husband cannot be seen seriously and it cannot be termed as cruelty," the bench remarked.