ETV Bharat / state

'Not An Inch Of Land': Arunachal Minister Mama Natung Issues Warning To China

Sirohi: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and Minister for Inter-State Border Affairs, Mama Natung, said on Sunday that China would not be able to seize even an inch of Indian territory—let alone contemplate such an act.

He said so while speaking at the global summit of the Brahma Kumaris at the spiritual organisation’s headquarters in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Natung remarked that Arunachal Pradesh was once referred to as India's 'last' state, but today, it is considered India's 'first' state. “The people of Arunachal Pradesh stand like a rock alongside the armed forces along the border. Rest assured—China cannot even take an inch of our land,” Natung said. Warning China, he emphasised that this is not the India of 1962 but a "New India". He added that it is a different nation from the one that faced the Chinese invasion in 1962.

He noted that tensions occasionally arise along international borders—such is the nature of relations with neighbours. Natung explained that some neighbours are unable to bear the sight of India’s rapid development as they are unhappy with India’s prosperity.

He continued, “Consequently, they resort to tactics like using 'Gen-Z' (youth) or deploying drones to smuggle drugs, aiming to weaken the youth; as if the youth are weakened, the nation itself becomes weak. This is a conspiracy to undermine India, and therefore, all citizens must remain vigilant,”

Speaking at the event, Deepak Vohra, a retired Indian Foreign Service officer who served as India’s Ambassador to Armenia and Sudan, remarked, " My first posting was in Paris. Back then, India’s image there was that of a land of poor people and beggars. But today, people view India with respect.” He further said that whenever he visits France today, people are eager to welcome him the moment they see his Indian passport.