ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Slams Mumbaikars, Says Citizens Must Refrain From Generating Excessive Waste

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticized the irresponsible attitude of Mumbaikars, stating "it is unacceptable for citizens to continue generating excessive waste even as the Municipal Corporation is expected to keep the city clean round-the-clock.

Taking serious note of complaints regarding large-scale dumping of garbage on the narrow streets of the Nal Bazaar area in South Mumbai, the High Court ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate measures to address the issue.

A petition was filed in the High Court through advocate Abhijit Rane regarding air pollution and foul odor caused by waste processing and continuous methane emissions at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, as well as garbage accumulation on city roads and beaches.

Rane, representing the petitioner (Kannamwar Nagar Cooperative Housing Society), informed the Court that some companies are working towards a 'zero waste' policy by processing waste within their own premises. In response, the High Court directed the Municipal Corporation to take cognizance of such reports and conduct an in-depth study before the next hearing on August 24.