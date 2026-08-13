Bombay High Court Slams Mumbaikars, Says Citizens Must Refrain From Generating Excessive Waste
The Court directed BMC to take immediate measures to address dumping of garbage on narrow streets of Nal Bazaar area in South Mumbai.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticized the irresponsible attitude of Mumbaikars, stating "it is unacceptable for citizens to continue generating excessive waste even as the Municipal Corporation is expected to keep the city clean round-the-clock.
Taking serious note of complaints regarding large-scale dumping of garbage on the narrow streets of the Nal Bazaar area in South Mumbai, the High Court ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate measures to address the issue.
A petition was filed in the High Court through advocate Abhijit Rane regarding air pollution and foul odor caused by waste processing and continuous methane emissions at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, as well as garbage accumulation on city roads and beaches.
Rane, representing the petitioner (Kannamwar Nagar Cooperative Housing Society), informed the Court that some companies are working towards a 'zero waste' policy by processing waste within their own premises. In response, the High Court directed the Municipal Corporation to take cognizance of such reports and conduct an in-depth study before the next hearing on August 24.
The hearing on the petition took place before a bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale. During the hearing, advocate Mohammad Nawaz drew the High Court's attention towards the garbage problem in the Nal Bazar and C-Ward areas through an intervention application.
He pointed out that despite a large number of middle-class and low-income citizens residing in these localities, the civic body fails to ensure prompt garbage disposal. He further stated that complaints lodged regarding the issue have repeatedly gone unheeded.
Responding to this, senior counsel Anil Sakhare, representing the Municipal Corporation, assured the High Court that the concerned officials would inspect the complaints and take appropriate action. He also assured the Court that the officials would ensure the roads in C-Ward remain free of garbage and maintain proper sanitation and hygiene standards in the area. Taking note of this, the High Court directed the Municipal Corporation to strictly implement the order issued on July 31 regarding the dumping of solid waste in public places.
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