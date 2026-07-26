Not A Single Paper Leak Case Under AAP Govt In Punjab: Mann
His remark came in the wake of the opposition parties targeting the Punjab government and alleging "many paper leaks" in the state.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed that there has not been a single case of paper leak of a competitive examination during the past four-and-a-half years of the AAP rule in the state.
His remark came in the wake of the opposition parties targeting the Punjab government and alleging "many paper leaks" in the state.
Mann was addressing a state-level function in Zirakpur to honour the 882 students of government schools who passed the NEET-UG re-exam recently.
Only a single cheating case came to light, he said.
Notably, the Punjab Police recently dismantled a highly sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during the recently held pharmacy officer examination. In this instance, the use of pen cameras and real-time dictation during the exam by a candidate was detected in Ferozepur.
"All those involved in the cheating racket were arrested and sent behind bars. Twenty-one persons have been jailed in connection with the case," he said.
With opposition mounting attacks on Mann government over alleged paper leaks in the state, the chief minister said, "We have been in power for the past four-and-a-half years. Not a single paper leak has happened in Punjab."
Mann further said his government has given 68,585 government jobs purely on the basis of merit through a transparent recruitment process, which he added, stand as the strongest testimony to the state government's commitment to honesty, transparency and equal opportunity.
On the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister on Saturday over the NEET paper leak issue, Mann said that gen-Z has made a "stubborn government" bow.
In the country, 22 students committed suicide after the NEET paper leak, Mann claimed and asked, "Can any amount of monetary compensation to the families bring back those children?" He said, "It is heartbreaking that many students were left disheartened because of the paper leak, and some even chose not to appear for the examination. Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident. The country witnessed paper leaks in 2017, 2024 and now again in 2026."
Lauding gen-Z's ideas and talent, he said they only need proper direction. "Gen-Z possesses sharp insights and energy, and we only need to ensure this potential is channelled constructively," he said.
Mann said it is a matter of pride that Aryan Gupta, NEET-UG re-exam topper this year, is a student from Punjab's Ludhiana. Congress and SAD on Saturday termed Pradhan's resignation as a victory for youth, but at the same time, they had taken potshots at the Punjab government over alleged paper leaks in the state.
State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, "While the Union minister has been forced to resign, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was still in office, and he must also go for the repeated paper leaks in Punjab."Addressing a programme in Punjab's Phagwara, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini also alleged that "repeated incidents of paper leaks" in Punjab amounted to a betrayal of talented and hardworking youth aspiring for government jobs.
Mann, however, claimed that Punjab has surpassed Kerala and become the country's leading state in school education after its reforms in the sector.
Felicitating the successful NEET candidates, Mann said the achievement had been made possible through sustained investments in quality education, free coaching, mentorship and career counselling, enabling government school students to compete with the best in the country.
"In 2022, only 82 students from government schools in Punjab had qualified the NEET examination. This year, that number has risen to 882. This is a historic achievement for Punjab and reflects the transformation in our education system," he said.
There was a time when government schools were viewed only as institutions for poor children and people mocked them, he said, adding that after establishing Schools of Eminence and carrying out large-scale reforms, Punjab has surpassed Kerala and become the country's leading state in school education.
"This is true public service and we will continue working tirelessly for this noble cause... I especially urge our daughters to use education as a powerful tool to bring meaningful change in society. Today, girls are outperforming boys in almost every field, including those once considered the exclusive domain of men," he said.
The chief minister further said, "India can become the world's leading nation only if Punjab remains at the forefront of national progress. It has always played a pioneering role in ensuring the country's food security, contributing to the freedom struggle, safeguarding the nation's borders and bringing laurels in sports. Together, we will continue working to build a 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab)."
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