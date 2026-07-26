ETV Bharat / state

Not A Single Paper Leak Case Under AAP Govt In Punjab: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed that there has not been a single case of paper leak of a competitive examination during the past four-and-a-half years of the AAP rule in the state.

His remark came in the wake of the opposition parties targeting the Punjab government and alleging "many paper leaks" in the state.

Mann was addressing a state-level function in Zirakpur to honour the 882 students of government schools who passed the NEET-UG re-exam recently.

Only a single cheating case came to light, he said.

Notably, the Punjab Police recently dismantled a highly sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during the recently held pharmacy officer examination. In this instance, the use of pen cameras and real-time dictation during the exam by a candidate was detected in Ferozepur.

"All those involved in the cheating racket were arrested and sent behind bars. Twenty-one persons have been jailed in connection with the case," he said.

With opposition mounting attacks on Mann government over alleged paper leaks in the state, the chief minister said, "We have been in power for the past four-and-a-half years. Not a single paper leak has happened in Punjab."

Mann further said his government has given 68,585 government jobs purely on the basis of merit through a transparent recruitment process, which he added, stand as the strongest testimony to the state government's commitment to honesty, transparency and equal opportunity.

On the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister on Saturday over the NEET paper leak issue, Mann said that gen-Z has made a "stubborn government" bow.

In the country, 22 students committed suicide after the NEET paper leak, Mann claimed and asked, "Can any amount of monetary compensation to the families bring back those children?" He said, "It is heartbreaking that many students were left disheartened because of the paper leak, and some even chose not to appear for the examination. Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident. The country witnessed paper leaks in 2017, 2024 and now again in 2026."