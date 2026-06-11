ETV Bharat / state

'Not A Day Goes By When We Don't Miss Her', Grieving Parents Break Down In Tears A Year After Air India Crash

Aravalli: A pall of gloom hung over Khambhisar village in Gujarat's Aravalli on Thursday as grieving parents broke down in tears, recalling the horrific Air India plane crash on June 12, 2025, that snatched away their newlywed 23-year-old daughter.

Jayshree Patel from Khambhisar village in Modasa taluka had boarded the ill-fated London-bound AI-171 to reunite with her husband in the UK. One year after the disaster, her parents and brother said their grief will never end.

Her mother Meenaben Patel said, "We have spent the entire year crying for her. We miss her terribly during every festival. Not a single day goes by when we don't miss her".

Her brother, Jayakitbhai Patel, said that the family has gradually received the assistance promised by the government. "The Tata Group has not yet provided jobs to the families of the victims. It would be good if we could get employment," he said.

Jayshree's parents, who earn their livelihood through farming and animal husbandry, said they had worked very hard to raise their two children and ensure their education.

They said that both Jayshree and her brother Jaykit were brilliant in their studies since childhood. Jayshree had long wished to go abroad and consequently, her marriage was arranged to a youth from Dungarwada village in Modasa, who was living in London. After the wedding, her husband returned to London and four months later, Jayshree got her visa and was waiting eagerly to start a new life with her husband in the UK.