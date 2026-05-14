Not A Citizen Even After Spending 26 Years In India; Rajkot Woman Faces Strange Predicament
Despite being raised in India and having spent her entire life in the country, she was denied an Indian passport.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Ahmedabad: What does it take for one to become an Indian? This question may come to mind when you learn about the ordeal a young woman in Rajkot is facing.
For the 26-year-old, her very identity has become her biggest predicament. Although she was born in Mozambique, she was raised in India, and has spent her entire life in this country. But to this day, she has not been granted Indian citizenship. Consequently, she is unable to obtain an Indian passport and is unable to join her husband in Canada.
Born in Mozambique in 2000, she was brought to India by her parents when she was merely 18 days old. Due to severe flooding in Mozambique at that time, her family arrived in India on the basis of an 'Emergency Certificate'. She was raised, educated, and has spent her entire life in India. She possesses all essential documents — such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, and driving licence — and is also a regular income tax payer.
Her real problem started in 2023 when she got married to an NRI residing in Calgary, Canada, and applied for an Indian passport. The Passport Office, however, rejected her application because she was not born in India and her birth had not been registered with the Indian Embassy in Mozambique — as stipulated in Section 4 of the Citizenship Act.
Subsequently, the young woman reached out to both the High Commission of Mozambique and the Indian Embassy. While her birth certificate was successfully authenticated, she was subsequently asked to furnish additional documents. In these documents, she was asked to submit either a 'Certificate of Registration of Indian Citizenship' or a 'Certificate of Naturalization'.
To comply with this, the young woman visited the Collector's office in Rajkot, but she was asked to produce a 'foreign passport' there. The fact remains that the young woman had never possessed a foreign passport. Consequently, the young woman has found herself inextricably entangled in this web of complexities.
Ultimately, she approached the Gujarat High Court in her quest for justice. However, the High Court clarified that unless the mandatory procedures prescribed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Citizenship Act are duly fulfilled, an applicant cannot be recognised as an Indian citizen. The Court further observed that the applicant's parents, too, had failed to complete the requisite legal formalities at the relevant time.
The petitioner's counsel, SP Majumdar, stated that the Gujarat High Court has, for the time being, declined to order the issuance of an Indian passport to the woman. Nevertheless, the Court has granted her permission to reapply at the Passport Office and directed the Passport Authority to take an appropriate decision in accordance with the law.