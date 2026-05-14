ETV Bharat / state

Not A Citizen Even After Spending 26 Years In India; Rajkot Woman Faces Strange Predicament

Ahmedabad: What does it take for one to become an Indian? This question may come to mind when you learn about the ordeal a young woman in Rajkot is facing.

For the 26-year-old, her very identity has become her biggest predicament. Although she was born in Mozambique, she was raised in India, and has spent her entire life in this country. But to this day, she has not been granted Indian citizenship. Consequently, she is unable to obtain an Indian passport and is unable to join her husband in Canada.

Born in Mozambique in 2000, she was brought to India by her parents when she was merely 18 days old. Due to severe flooding in Mozambique at that time, her family arrived in India on the basis of an 'Emergency Certificate'. She was raised, educated, and has spent her entire life in India. She possesses all essential documents — such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, and driving licence — and is also a regular income tax payer.

Her real problem started in 2023 when she got married to an NRI residing in Calgary, Canada, and applied for an Indian passport. The Passport Office, however, rejected her application because she was not born in India and her birth had not been registered with the Indian Embassy in Mozambique — as stipulated in Section 4 of the Citizenship Act.