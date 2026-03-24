ETV Bharat / state

‘Not 56-Inch Chest’: Kirti Azad Slams Modi, Predicts BJP Defeat in Bengal Assembly Polls

Durgapur: Trinamool Congress MP and a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, Kirti Azad, has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party. Azad claimed that the ‘56-inch chest’ PM Modi claims to have is ‘less than 5.6 inches.’ Azad further claimed that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were ‘cowards’ and ruled the nation through ‘fear’. Kirti Azad, commenting to ETV Bharat, said, “In the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress will win in a landslide. The ruling party will win 250 seats, whereas the BJP will not even cross 50.”

Question: What is your prediction regarding the 2026 Assembly elections?

Kirti Azad: The track record of Trinamool Congress reveals that the party won more seats in 2016 than in 2011, and even more seats in 2021 than in 2016. That trend will continue. In 2026. The party will win 250 seats. The BJP won't even be able to cross the 50-seat mark.

Question: The BJP is raising the slogan of 'Parivartan' (Change); what is your take on that?

Answer: This time, our party will cross 200. The BJP had boasted about forming the government in the 2021 elections. But what was the reality? They were stopped at just 77 seats. Look at them now. The party leaders are maintaining silence. This is because they have realised this time that they won't even be able to cross 50 seats.

Question: Why are you raising questions regarding the role of the Election Commission? Answer: The Election Commission has now become an appendage of the BJP. Our officials have been transferred to 50 different locations. From the state chief secretary to the DGP—everyone has been removed. There is no clear explanation for this. This is the very same BJP that appointed Rakesh Kumar as the DGP in 2019—and now, they have given him an election ticket. It appears that Gyanesh Kumar, the chief election commissioner, is also aiming for a ticket. The BJP is nowhere to be found. The BJP is finished and it is no longer in existence—they have been reduced to dust.

Question: Millions of voters' names are yet to be listed in the adjudication process. What will be the outcome?

Answer: I assert that this is not the Election Commission, but rather the "BJP Commission." You cannot strip valid voters of their rights. It is not the Election Commission's mandate to determine who is or is not a citizen of the country. The Commission's duty is to grant voting rights to those who possess proof of residence, Aadhaar cards, valid identity cards, school and college certificates, or birth certificates. So far, voting rights have been granted to two million individuals, while another five million cases remain under adjudication. I am optimistic that they, too, will eventually be granted the right to vote.

Question: What has been your impression of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah when observing them up close? What is your personal experience in this regard?