ETV Bharat / state

Northern Railway Revises Timings And Routes Of 45 Trains For Passengers' Convenience, Smooth Operation

New Delhi: To enhance passenger convenience and ensure the smooth operation of services, the Northern Railway has revised timetables, routes, and terminals for 45 trains.

According to information released by Northern Railway, these changes will come into effect on various dates between October 2026 and January 2027. Passengers have been advised to check the updated timings for their respective trains before commencing their journey.

The timings for the Poorva Express (12381/12382 and 12303/12304), which runs from Howrah to New Delhi and Shakur Basti, have been revised.

Effective from October 28, train number 12381 will now reach New Delhi station at 06:20 am, depart at 06:45 am, and arrive at Shakur Basti at 07:20 am.

In the return direction, train number 12382 will depart from Shakur Basti at 4:35 pm and from New Delhi at 5:15 pm, effective from October 30. Similarly, timings for trains 12303 and 12304 have also been revised.

For Prayagraj–New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275/12276), the timings for train number 12275 have been revised effective from October 29. Furthermore, starting January 1, 2027, the terminal for this train will be changed from New Delhi to Anand Vihar Terminal.

Likewise, train 12276 will also operate from Anand Vihar Terminal, effective from January 2, 2027. The arrival timings for the Prayagraj–Anand Vihar Humsafar Express (22437), the Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express (22465 and 22459), and the Duronto Express from Bhubaneswar and Howrah (12273 and 12281) have been adjusted by five to 15 minutes.

The Vaishali Express (15565/15566), travelling from Lalitgram to New Delhi, will now arrive at Ghaziabad at 05:58 am and at New Delhi at 06:45 am, effective from October 28. In the return journey, the train will operate according to a new schedule from December 23.