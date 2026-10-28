Northern Railway Revises Timings And Routes Of 45 Trains For Passengers' Convenience, Smooth Operation
Passengers have been requested to verify the updated timings via the NTES app before their journey and reach out to the railway helpline for assistance.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: To enhance passenger convenience and ensure the smooth operation of services, the Northern Railway has revised timetables, routes, and terminals for 45 trains.
According to information released by Northern Railway, these changes will come into effect on various dates between October 2026 and January 2027. Passengers have been advised to check the updated timings for their respective trains before commencing their journey.
The timings for the Poorva Express (12381/12382 and 12303/12304), which runs from Howrah to New Delhi and Shakur Basti, have been revised.
Effective from October 28, train number 12381 will now reach New Delhi station at 06:20 am, depart at 06:45 am, and arrive at Shakur Basti at 07:20 am.
In the return direction, train number 12382 will depart from Shakur Basti at 4:35 pm and from New Delhi at 5:15 pm, effective from October 30. Similarly, timings for trains 12303 and 12304 have also been revised.
For Prayagraj–New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275/12276), the timings for train number 12275 have been revised effective from October 29. Furthermore, starting January 1, 2027, the terminal for this train will be changed from New Delhi to Anand Vihar Terminal.
Likewise, train 12276 will also operate from Anand Vihar Terminal, effective from January 2, 2027. The arrival timings for the Prayagraj–Anand Vihar Humsafar Express (22437), the Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express (22465 and 22459), and the Duronto Express from Bhubaneswar and Howrah (12273 and 12281) have been adjusted by five to 15 minutes.
The Vaishali Express (15565/15566), travelling from Lalitgram to New Delhi, will now arrive at Ghaziabad at 05:58 am and at New Delhi at 06:45 am, effective from October 28. In the return journey, the train will operate according to a new schedule from December 23.
The train numbers for Kaifiyat Express (12225/12226), which runs from Azamgarh to Delhi Junction, will be changed effective January 1, 2027. Due to a reclassification from 'Superfast' to the 'Mail/Express' category, the train will henceforth operate under the numbers 14025/14026.
Revision In Timings Of Trains For the convenience of rail passengers, Railways have decided to revise the timings of the Delhi Jn.- Satrod Passenger Train. The detailed schedule is given below: https://t.co/qJcRG3eueS— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 27, 2026
The arrival and departure timings for the Tejas Rajdhani Express (12309) from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, as well as the Sampoorna Kranti Express (12393), Vikramshila Express (12367), Rewa Express (12427/12428), Prayagraj Express (12417/12418), and Magadh Express (20802), have also been revised.
Nauchandi Express (14241/14242), which runs between Saharanpur and Prayagraj Sangam, will be diverted via the Transport Nagar-Utrahtiya bypass starting January 1, 2027. Consequently, it will no longer halt at Lucknow.
The timings for Farakka Express (15734/15744), operating between Bathinda and Balurghat, have been revised at Khurja and Ghaziabad stations.
The schedules for the Shamli-Delhi Passenger (54058), Delhi-Satrod Passenger (54085), Khurja-Shakur Basti EMU (64111), and Ghaziabad-Delhi EMU (64437) have been adjusted to ensure more convenience for passengers.
The railway administration has requested passengers to verify the updated train timings via the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app before commencing their journey. For any further assistance, they may reach out to the railway helpline at 139.
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