Northern Railway Cancels 4 Delhi-Bound Trains From Jammu & Kashmir; Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Hit
Northern Railway cancelled four Delhi-bound trains from Jammu and Katra on Friday, disrupting pilgrims and passengers ahead of a weekend opposition protest in the capital.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Jammu: The Northern Railway on Friday cancelled four New Delhi-bound trains originating from Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, ahead of an opposition protest scheduled in the national capital this weekend.
The decision comes as the Railways has closed New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations for a few hours on October 10. In a statement issued by the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, the cancellation of trains was ordered due to anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on Saturday.
The cancellations include three trains operating between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi: Train 12446 (7:50 PM), Train 04082 (9 PM) and Train 22462 (11:25 PM). The Jammu Tawi–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train 12426), scheduled to depart at 9:25 PM, was also cancelled.
"All the above trains will not run from their originating stations on October 9,” the statement said.
The spokesperson of the Jammu Railway Division appealed to the passengers to plan their journey accordingly and contact Railways authorities through helpline numbers.
"Help Desks have been set up at all important railway stations, and information is also being continuously provided to passengers through the Public Announcement System. Passengers can also check the train status on Railway Helpline 139 or NTES App," he said.
Meanwhile, the sudden cancellations left hundreds of passengers stranded and scrambling to find alternative transportation. David Sandhu, President of J&K Strategic Swimming Association (J&KSSA), told ETV Bharat that he has to take a 13-member team for the national championship being held in New Delhi on October 10-11.
"We had booked all the tickets, but this afternoon I received a message that trains have been cancelled,” he said. “We have to reach New Delhi in the morning and have to leave Jammu today. We will have to book a bus now to reach New Delhi at any cost,” he added.
Currently, there is a festive season going on, and Navratri will begin on Sunday (October 11). During this period, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra receives thousands of pilgrims from all over the country. At this time, train cancellations will adversely affect the movement of pilgrims.
Also Read