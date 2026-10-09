ETV Bharat / state

Northern Railway Cancels 4 Delhi-Bound Trains From Jammu & Kashmir; Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Hit

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The Northern Railway on Friday cancelled four New Delhi-bound trains originating from Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, ahead of an opposition protest scheduled in the national capital this weekend.

The decision comes as the Railways has closed New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations for a few hours on October 10. In a statement issued by the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, the cancellation of trains was ordered due to anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on Saturday.

The cancellations include three trains operating between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi: Train 12446 (7:50 PM), Train 04082 (9 PM) and Train 22462 (11:25 PM). The Jammu Tawi–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train 12426), scheduled to depart at 9:25 PM, was also cancelled. "All the above trains will not run from their originating stations on October 9,” the statement said. ​The spokesperson of the Jammu Railway Division appealed to the passengers to plan their journey accordingly and contact Railways authorities through helpline numbers.