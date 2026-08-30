ETV Bharat / state

Northeastern Madhya Pradesh Battles Floods And Water Logging

Chhatarpur/Rewa: Incessant rains have led to flooding and water logging in several parts of northeastern Madhya Pradesh. The worst affected areas are Chhatarpur, Chitrakoot, Rewa and Satna.

Continuous rain has led to the Mandakini River flowing nearly 30 feet high with its effects visible in Chhatarpur. The water levels of the Ken and Dhasan rivers have also risen. Due to the continuous torrential rain, nine gates of Lahchura Dam and eight gates of Van Sujara Dam have been opened. Several villages along the Uttar Pradesh border have lost contact with the outside world.

The rains have cut off direct communication with many rural areas including Chandla, Gaurihar, Nehra, Lasagra, Khaddi, Pahara and Padwar located on the Uttar Pradesh border at a distance of about 100 km from the Chhattarpur district headquarters. The villagers are compelled to commute by boats in several areas.

Chandla resident Ashok Shukla pointed out, “The Nehra-Nahri bridge being built across the Ken River on the Uttar Pradesh border is nearly 95% complete and has not been operational forcing thousands of villagers to travel an additional 20 km to 25 km to reach the other side of the river.”

Seeing the Dhasan River's water level rising rapidly, the administration has issued an alert for villages downstream. Nine of the 17 gates of Lahchura Dam were opened releasing approximately 89,100 cusecs of water into the Dhasan River. The administration and Irrigation Department teams are continuously monitoring the situation.

Dam's Assistant Engineer Ram Asare Yadav said, "Heavy rains have occurred in the catchment area of ​​the Dhasan river. Keeping in mind the safety of the people, an alert has been issued in the lower areas."

The water level at the Sujara Dam located on the border of Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh rose above the prescribed limit following which the personnel of the Water Resources Department opened eight gates of the dam and began releasing water into the Dhasan River.

This led to the Dhasan River's water level rising by around eight feet. Sujara Project’s Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ramsevak Shejwar stated, “ If the rainfall continues in the upper regions, the water level could rise further. Depending on the situation, other gates may be opened.”