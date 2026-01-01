ETV Bharat / state

Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For Anjel Chakma

Dehradun: Students from the northeast held a candlelight march in Dehradun on Wednesday to protest against the murder of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma from Tripura and demanded justice for him, raising slogans against alleged racial discrimination.

Under the banner of the 'Unified Tripura Students Association' (UTSA), students from various institutions in Dehradun gathered outside Gandhi Park and marched to Ghantaghar (clock tower) with candles in their hands. Some students from other states also joined the march.

Holding banners with Chakma's picture, the students chanted slogans like "Stop Racism", "We Are Indians", and "We Want Justice." Churanta Tripura, general secretary of the UTSA, Dehradun, alleged that the police are trying to suppress the case, and are therefore not considering it a case of "racism." He also alleged that the police asked them to stop the protest march, citing traffic problems due to the New Year celebrations.