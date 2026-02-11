Northeast Railway Announces Holi Special Train Between Gondia And Chhapra
North Eastern Railway will run a Holi special train between Gondia in Maharashtra and Chhapra in Bihar, offering multiple classes and halts across key stations.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Varanasi: The North Eastern Railway administration is operating special trains to facilitate passengers during the Holi festival. Under this scheme, a special service will run between Gondia in Maharashtra and Chhapra in Bihar.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ashok Kumar announced that Train No. 08863/08864 Gondia-Chhapra-Gondia Holi Special will depart from Gondia on March 1 and return from Chhapra on March 3.
The train will have a total of 22 coaches, including one Second Class Luggage Rake for Disabled (SLRD), 10 General Second Class coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, one Third AC coach and two Second AC coaches.
The Holi Special will leave Gondia at 5 pm on March 1. It will reach Dongargarh at 6.02 pm, Rajnandgaon at 6.28 pm, Durg at 7.25 pm, Raipur at 8.10 pm, Bhatapara at 8.57 pm, Usalapur at 10.25 pm, and Pendra Road at 11.43 pm.
On the second day, it will arrive at Anuppur at 12.22 am, Shahdol at 12.57 am, Umaria at 2.10 am, Katni at 4.45 am, Satna at 6.10 am, Manikpur at 9.02 am, Prayagraj Chheoki at 10.55 am, Chunar at 12.02 pm and depart Varanasi Junction at 5.15 pm.
The train continues via Jaunpur, reaching Kerakat at 7.42 pm, Aunrihar at 8.10 pm, Ghazipur City at 9 pm, Ballia at 10.10 pm, Rewati at 10.52 pm, Bakulha at 11.34 pm, arriving in Chhapra at 12.45 am on the third day.
Return Route
For the return, it will depart Chhapra at 4.45 am on March 3, touching Bakulha at 5.20 am, Rewati at 5.54 am, Ballia at 6.40 am, Ghazipur City at 7.50 am, Aunrihar at 8.45 am, Kerakat at 9.40 am, Jaunpur at 10.35 am, Varanasi Junction at 1 pm, Chunar at 4.02 pm, Prayagraj Chheoki at 6.35 pm, Manikpur at 8.32 pm, Satna at 9.20 pm and Katni at 11 pm.
On the following day, it will reach Umaria at 12.45 am, Shahdol at 1.54 am, Anuppur at 2.38 am, Pendra Road at 3.20 am, Usalapur at 5.25 am, Bhatapara at 6.10 am, Raipur at 7.20 am, Durg at 8.15 am, Rajnandgaon at 8.40 am, Dongargarh at 9.06 am, before reaching Gondia at 11 am.
