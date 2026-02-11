ETV Bharat / state

Northeast Railway Announces Holi Special Train Between Gondia And Chhapra

Varanasi: The North Eastern Railway administration is operating special trains to facilitate passengers during the Holi festival. Under this scheme, a special service will run between Gondia in Maharashtra and Chhapra in Bihar.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ashok Kumar announced that Train No. 08863/08864 Gondia-Chhapra-Gondia Holi Special will depart from Gondia on March 1 and return from Chhapra on March 3.

The train will have a total of 22 coaches, including one Second Class Luggage Rake for Disabled (SLRD), 10 General Second Class coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, one Third AC coach and two Second AC coaches.

The Holi Special will leave Gondia at 5 pm on March 1. It will reach Dongargarh at 6.02 pm, Rajnandgaon at 6.28 pm, Durg at 7.25 pm, Raipur at 8.10 pm, Bhatapara at 8.57 pm, Usalapur at 10.25 pm, and Pendra Road at 11.43 pm.

On the second day, it will arrive at Anuppur at 12.22 am, Shahdol at 12.57 am, Umaria at 2.10 am, Katni at 4.45 am, Satna at 6.10 am, Manikpur at 9.02 am, Prayagraj Chheoki at 10.55 am, Chunar at 12.02 pm and depart Varanasi Junction at 5.15 pm.