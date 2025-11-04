ETV Bharat / state

Conrad Sangma's NPP, TIPRA Motha Among Northeast Parties To Join Hands For Single Political Entity

New Delhi: Leaders from three different parties of the Northeast, including Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma, on Tuesday announced that they would form a single political entity in the next 45 days to raise issues of the region.

Former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon will also be a part of the proposed entity. Pradyot Manikya of TIPRA Motha, Daniel Langthasa from People's Party, Assam, and Kikon were among the signatories of a joint statement that announced the decision.

Both NPP and TIPRA Motha are allies of the BJP. Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement and Nagaland's ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which are in alliance with the BJP, and Asom Gana Parishad, the BJP's junior partner in Assam, are not part of the proposed political entity.

"We, leaders from different states of the Northeast, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement, i.e., the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people," the joint statement said.

It further said that the announcement marks the first step towards building this common platform, and a committee is being constituted to deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity. The nine-member committee has Kikon as its member secretary.

"In the next 45 days, the committee will talk to all members, a merger would be done and a new entity would emerge," Sangma said at a joint press conference held by the leaders.

He said that the committee will also reach out to other parties and leaders of the Northeast. The joint statement said the "younger generation leaders of Northeast" feel it is time to give people a "collective voice".

"For too long, we, the younger generation leaders of Northeast, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces. We have realised that our strength lies in unity, and that it is time to give our people one collective voice," it said.