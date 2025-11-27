ETV Bharat / state

North Gujarat Farmers Look At Additional Income From Silk Made Through Castor Leaves

Banaskantha: Castor beans are known to yield castor oil. But scientists at Dantiwada Agricultural University in Banaskantha have found a much more productive use of castor leaves that can be used to make silk.

Castor oil plant is a cash crop grown primarily in North Gujarat in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha. Farmers have been cultivating this plant for years as its beans are a source of income for them since they yield castor oil. But scientists have found that the farmers can actually double their income by utilising the plant leaves as well.

Agricultural scientist LD Parmar pointed out, "The highest production of castor is in Gujarat, and about 90 per cent is grown in the five districts of North Gujarat. Gujarat gets a production of Rs 7,000 crores of castor in the whole of India."

"Efforts are underway to generate additional income from castor cultivation, and processing castor leaves for silk has been started under the guidance of the Central Silk Board. The project for this was unveiled two years ago in the presence of Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh. Scientists here are working hard on this," Parmar said.

The discovery points to silk-producing caterpillars eating the castor leaves to make expensive silk. It has been found that if this caterpillar is fed 25 per cent of the leaves of the plants sown in the field, then it can give expensive silk to the farmers. This means the castor leaves, which were considered useless for so many years, will also give additional income to the farmers.

Scientists from Dantiwada Agricultural University visited the Assam Silkworm Centre, where they discovered that the caterpillar was making silk from castor leaves. Afterwards, they brought the eggs and experimented with them at Dantiwada Agricultural University and were successful.