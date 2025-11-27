North Gujarat Farmers Look At Additional Income From Silk Made Through Castor Leaves
Scientists at Dantiwada Agricultural University in Banaskantha have found that caterpillars eat castor leaves to make expensive silk
Published : November 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Banaskantha: Castor beans are known to yield castor oil. But scientists at Dantiwada Agricultural University in Banaskantha have found a much more productive use of castor leaves that can be used to make silk.
Castor oil plant is a cash crop grown primarily in North Gujarat in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha. Farmers have been cultivating this plant for years as its beans are a source of income for them since they yield castor oil. But scientists have found that the farmers can actually double their income by utilising the plant leaves as well.
Agricultural scientist LD Parmar pointed out, "The highest production of castor is in Gujarat, and about 90 per cent is grown in the five districts of North Gujarat. Gujarat gets a production of Rs 7,000 crores of castor in the whole of India."
"Efforts are underway to generate additional income from castor cultivation, and processing castor leaves for silk has been started under the guidance of the Central Silk Board. The project for this was unveiled two years ago in the presence of Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh. Scientists here are working hard on this," Parmar said.
The discovery points to silk-producing caterpillars eating the castor leaves to make expensive silk. It has been found that if this caterpillar is fed 25 per cent of the leaves of the plants sown in the field, then it can give expensive silk to the farmers. This means the castor leaves, which were considered useless for so many years, will also give additional income to the farmers.
Scientists from Dantiwada Agricultural University visited the Assam Silkworm Centre, where they discovered that the caterpillar was making silk from castor leaves. Afterwards, they brought the eggs and experimented with them at Dantiwada Agricultural University and were successful.
Parmar explained, "This silk can withstand heat in terms of quality and is also good in strength. Thus, there is a huge demand for castor leaves in the world market. Keeping this in mind, efforts are being made by the scientists. These silkworms, butterflies or moths, are grown by feeding them with leaves and gradually pass through five stages and become caterpillars. This caterpillar weighs six grams and becomes mature and produces saliva from its mouth to produce silk."
The scientists have pointed out that for years, the farmers have been reaping good yields from castor seeds. But for the first time, a discovery has been made that will put waste castor leaves to use. Caterpillars eat castor leaves, meaning the farmers don't have to spend extra on caterpillars.
By eating the castor leaves, these caterpillars provide farmers with expensive silk, the market price of which is Rs 300 per kg. If a farmer sows castor crops on four bighas, the eri silk produced after this process can generate an income of up to Rs 1 lakh.
The farmers can obtain these caterpillars from a dedicated lab at the Dantiwada Agricultural University. A special storage facility needs to be set up on the farm where the caterpillars are raised on 25 to 30 per cent of castor leaves. The caterpillars then feed on these leaves and produce silk.
The farmers said that such discoveries of agricultural scientists are proving beneficial for them. They already extract income from castor seeds, but if caterpillars are also raised on castor leaves, they could earn lakhs.
