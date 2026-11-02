ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Villagers Temporarily Call Off Protest For Removal Of Rajabhatkhawa Checkpost

Representatives of the protesters at the meeting with state ministers and district officials at Dooars Kanya. ( ETV Bharat )

Alipurduar: The joint action committee representing 18 villages of Buxa in the Alipurduar district of North Bengal has temporarily called off its protest after nearly a month, demanding the removal of the checkpost at Rajabhatkhawa.

A meeting was held on Sunday night at Dooars Kanya involving state forest minister Manoj Kumar Oraon, minister of state for home and hill Affairs Bishal Lama, Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, MLAs for Alipurduar and Madarihat, district magistrate Mayuri Basu, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Shah, field director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve Kumar Bimal, and representatives from the agitating villagers.

After extensive discussions, positive decisions were reached on a number of matters. However, the forest department remained reluctant on one of their primary demand — the removal of the Rajabhatkhawa check post. It has been decided that jeep safaris will resume in Jayanti. However, tourists will be required to collect their tickets from the Rajabhatkhawa checkpost, and the forest department will also have no objection to tourists staying overnight in homestays. Furthermore, residents of the Buxa Hills and their relatives will be exempted from paying entry fees. Following the meeting, the protesters decided to temporarily pause their agitation for a 10-point demand, which includes the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the securing of rights for those living in forest settlements.