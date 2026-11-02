North Bengal Villagers Temporarily Call Off Protest For Removal Of Rajabhatkhawa Checkpost
The decision follows a meeting on Sunday at Alipurduar with the forest minister and the district administration, where some of their 10-point demands were met.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Alipurduar: The joint action committee representing 18 villages of Buxa in the Alipurduar district of North Bengal has temporarily called off its protest after nearly a month, demanding the removal of the checkpost at Rajabhatkhawa.
A meeting was held on Sunday night at Dooars Kanya involving state forest minister Manoj Kumar Oraon, minister of state for home and hill Affairs Bishal Lama, Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, MLAs for Alipurduar and Madarihat, district magistrate Mayuri Basu, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Shah, field director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve Kumar Bimal, and representatives from the agitating villagers.
After extensive discussions, positive decisions were reached on a number of matters. However, the forest department remained reluctant on one of their primary demand — the removal of the Rajabhatkhawa check post.
It has been decided that jeep safaris will resume in Jayanti. However, tourists will be required to collect their tickets from the Rajabhatkhawa checkpost, and the forest department will also have no objection to tourists staying overnight in homestays. Furthermore, residents of the Buxa Hills and their relatives will be exempted from paying entry fees.
Following the meeting, the protesters decided to temporarily pause their agitation for a 10-point demand, which includes the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the securing of rights for those living in forest settlements.
Oraon said the government stands with the villagers, and a fact-finding committee led by the district magistrate will be formed to examine the implementation of the Forest Act. The committee's first meeting is scheduled to take place between November 18 and 23.
The minister also mentioned that preparations are underway to reduce the entry fee at the Rajabhatkhawa check post. However, he made it clear that the check post will not be relocated under any circumstances, given the need to ensure the protection of wildlife.
Ayan Naidu, an agitator, said only a small portion of their 10-point demand has been accepted. Nevertheless, they believe that some progress has been made through the discussions and decided to call off the sit-in demonstration for the time being.
"We remain committed to the cause and will not abandon the path of protest until all their demands are met. We are prepared to launch a larger-scale movement again, if required," he added.
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