North Bengal University Absent At Governor RN Ravi's Urgent Meeting With VCs
North Bengal University is functioning without a permanent Vice Chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations and finance officer, reports ETV Bharat's Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Siliguri: West Bengal Governor RN Ravi held a crucial high-level meeting at North Bengal University on Thursday to review the current state of the state's higher education system, infrastructure, and various internal issues. However, North Bengal University, the host institution, itself was absent.
Around 20 Vice-Chancellors from across the state participated in the meeting. The Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the universities, listened as the Vice-Chancellors outlined grievances, financial and academic conditions, and overall status of their respective institutions.
However, the most surprising aspect of the event was the absence of the North Bengal University. Neither was any representative from the university present nor were the university's issues or infrastructure discussed.
North Bengal University is going through an acute administrative crisis as it does not have a permanent Vice Chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations and finance officer.
Although the Governor did not speak to the media after the meeting, sources said discussions were highly productive, positive, and encouraging. In addition to reviewing the infrastructure of each university, the Governor placed special emphasis on enhancing the quality of education. Detailed discussions were held on improving educational standards, fostering greater student interest in academics, and boosting employability and job prospects.
Furthermore, the Chancellor directed the Vice-Chancellors to prioritise introduction of 'skill-based development courses' and to focus on fostering entrepreneurship.
The Governor assured the Vice-Chancellors that he would soon consult with the Higher Education Department to find solutions to the various problems and challenges facing the universities.
Souranshu Mukhopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, who attended the meeting, stated, "The discussion primarily focused on the current status of the universities and their future development. When the Chancellor inquired about the issues facing each university, the Vice-Chancellors briefly outlined them and the former suggested ways to resolve them. Although there was no discussion regarding the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, every Vice-Chancellor apprised the Chancellor of their respective efforts to implement the National Education Policy."
Meanwhile, Arnab Sen, Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj University, described the day's discussion as highly effective. "The Chancellor primarily sought to understand the academic and financial condition of each university. Additionally, he issued specific directives to ensure that long-pending convocation ceremonies are conducted swiftly and in accordance with the law. While some universities raised the issue of staff shortage, representatives from Raiganj University and North Bengal University did not bring up this matter."
Sharit Kumar Chaudhuri, Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University, said, "The core agenda of the meeting revolved around the various challenges faced by newly established universities, their institutional achievements, and the roadmap for their future. To pave the way for the universities' progress, the Chancellor himself promised to visit each educational institution in person. When Vice-Chancellors drew his attention to the need for infrastructural upgrades, he assured them that appropriate measures would be taken."
Echoing the same, Nandini Sahu, Vice-Chancellor of Hindi University, said, "The interaction with the Governor was extremely fruitful. To secure students' future, the Governor promised to resolve the challenges faced by Vice-Chancellors with great urgency, while also emphasising the importance of skill-based courses and entrepreneurship."
Regarding the meeting, Ashish Bhattacharya, Vice-Chancellor of Gour Banga University, said, "We requested the Governor to ensure speedy implementation of various government schemes in the universities, and he assured us that he would personally visit each university to resolve issues through discussions with all stakeholders at the grassroots level."
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