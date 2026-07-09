ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal University Absent At Governor RN Ravi's Urgent Meeting With VCs

Siliguri: West Bengal Governor RN Ravi held a crucial high-level meeting at North Bengal University on Thursday to review the current state of the state's higher education system, infrastructure, and various internal issues. However, North Bengal University, the host institution, itself was absent.

Around 20 Vice-Chancellors from across the state participated in the meeting. The Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the universities, listened as the Vice-Chancellors outlined grievances, financial and academic conditions, and overall status of their respective institutions.

However, the most surprising aspect of the event was the absence of the North Bengal University. Neither was any representative from the university present nor were the university's issues or infrastructure discussed.

North Bengal University is going through an acute administrative crisis as it does not have a permanent Vice Chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations and finance officer.

Although the Governor did not speak to the media after the meeting, sources said discussions were highly productive, positive, and encouraging. In addition to reviewing the infrastructure of each university, the Governor placed special emphasis on enhancing the quality of education. Detailed discussions were held on improving educational standards, fostering greater student interest in academics, and boosting employability and job prospects.

Furthermore, the Chancellor directed the Vice-Chancellors to prioritise introduction of 'skill-based development courses' and to focus on fostering entrepreneurship.