North Bengal Tour Operators Fear Sikkim Govt's AI-Based Online Permit System May Hit Region's Tourism
The Sikkim government feels the AI-powered online permit system will play a pivotal role in ensuring safety of the tourists, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Sikkim/Siliguri: The tour operators of North Bengal have lauded the Sikkim government's AI-powered 'Integrated Online Permit System', saying the single-window facility is good if it reduces harassment of tourists but apprehended that it may hit North Bengal tourism.
Tourists from outside Sikkim (such as those in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, or Siliguri) will not be able to obtain permits directly through the portal. Only local tour operators and travel agents registered in Sikkim will be authorised to apply for these permits.
Welcoming the Sikkim government's decision, tourism experts and tour operators from the northern region believe that excluding tour operators based outside Sikkim, specifically those from North Bengal, from the online permit process could impact tourism in North Bengal as well. Sikkim is often considered an integral part of the northern tourism circuit by all travellers, they said.
Samrat Sanyal, chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said, "Sikkim must not forget that it is part of the North Bengal tourism circuit; the vast majority of tourists visiting Darjeeling, Kalimpong, or North Bengal also travel to Sikkim. The introduction of a government portal is a positive step towards curbing revenue loss and the menace of middlemen. It will allow for the issuance of all necessary permits through a single platform, thereby reducing harassment for tourists."
Echoing the same, Debasish Maitra, president of the Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators Association, said, "Excluding West Bengal from the portal through which Sikkim grants permissions to tour operators and travel agencies would have an adverse effect. This is because tourists visiting North Bengal are the very ones who travel to Sikkim; visiting Sikkim without passing through North Bengal is simply not feasible. Moreover, systems for online permits are already in place for certain aspects of travel to Sikkim. If any revenue loss occurs, the responsibility lies with Sikkim's bureaucrats, staff, or travel agents. The streamlining processes is a positive step."
The decision aims primarily to address flaws in the permit management process and curb massive revenue losses amounting to crores of rupees.
Recent data from the Sikkim government indicates that a total of 17.12 lakh tourists visited Sikkim in 2025, and the figure had already crossed the 10-lakh mark by the end of May 2026. Yet, despite the massive influx of tourists, the state exchequer is not receiving the appropriate amount of revenue. The 2025 statistics show that approximately 15.67 lakh tourists visited Nathu La alone. With a permit fee of Rs 200 per person, the government should have collected around Rs 31 crore in revenue; instead, only Rs 3 crore was received. This implies a revenue loss of approximately Rs 27 crore from the Nathu La circuit alone.
This means nearly 77 percent of the government's potential revenue is being lost along the way, causing significant financial setbacks for the state annually. Concerns have been raised that similar revenue theft or loss is occurring not just at Nathu La, but also at other protected areas like Tsomgo (Changu) Lake and North Sikkim.
To address these irregularities, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has clarified that the proposed online permit system is currently under discussion and has not yet been finalised or implemented. Further steps will be taken only after consulting with stakeholders.
The Chief Minister assured the state government is not selling or transferring this system to any private entity. The agency entrusted with developing this AI-based portal will function solely as a 'service provider.' Full control, authority, and data regarding the permits will remain with the Tourism Department. The government would also welcome any eligible local youth or organization from Sikkim wishing to operate this AI technology, provided they meet the necessary criteria.
To boost local tourism businesses and curb the monopolistic influence of outside agents, 'geo-fencing' technology will be utilised on this portal. Tourists from outside Sikkim (such as those in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, or Siliguri) will not be able to obtain permits directly through the portal. Only local tour operators and travel agents registered in Sikkim will be authorised to apply for these permits.
This proposed rule will not apply to all tourist destinations in Sikkim; it will be implemented only for specific 'protected areas' such as Tsomgo (Changu) Lake, Nathu La, Baba Mandir, Lachen, Lachung, Yumthang, and Gurudongmar. Additionally, it will apply to vehicles proceeding beyond 'Tung' in North Sikkim. This permit will not be required for visiting tourist spots in the vicinity of Gangtok. Vehicles carrying tourists from other states will only be allowed to travel up to Gangtok; to visit protected areas, permits must be obtained through locally registered vehicles and tour operators.
According to officials, these permits will be entirely free for permanent residents of Sikkim, as well as for Army personnel and special guests of the Home Department. Permit fees collected from tourists will be deposited directly into the Tourism Department's fund.
Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding the excessive tourist influx and traffic management. The Sikkim government believes that this AI-tracking system will play a pivotal role in ensuring tourist safety and maintaining the region's carrying capacity. Simultaneously, the state government has unveiled the promotional logo for the 'Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026,' scheduled to take place from November 1 to 7 this year.
Overall, the primary objectives of this proposed new system are to address revenue deficits, safeguard the interests of locals, and ensure digital transparency.
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