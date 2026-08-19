ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Tour Operators Fear Sikkim Govt's AI-Based Online Permit System May Hit Region's Tourism

Sikkim/Siliguri: The tour operators of North Bengal have lauded the Sikkim government's AI-powered 'Integrated Online Permit System', saying the single-window facility is good if it reduces harassment of tourists but apprehended that it may hit North Bengal tourism.

Tourists from outside Sikkim (such as those in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, or Siliguri) will not be able to obtain permits directly through the portal. Only local tour operators and travel agents registered in Sikkim will be authorised to apply for these permits.

Welcoming the Sikkim government's decision, tourism experts and tour operators from the northern region believe that excluding tour operators based outside Sikkim, specifically those from North Bengal, from the online permit process could impact tourism in North Bengal as well. Sikkim is often considered an integral part of the northern tourism circuit by all travellers, they said.

Samrat Sanyal, chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said, "Sikkim must not forget that it is part of the North Bengal tourism circuit; the vast majority of tourists visiting Darjeeling, Kalimpong, or North Bengal also travel to Sikkim. The introduction of a government portal is a positive step towards curbing revenue loss and the menace of middlemen. It will allow for the issuance of all necessary permits through a single platform, thereby reducing harassment for tourists."

Echoing the same, Debasish Maitra, president of the Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators Association, said, "Excluding West Bengal from the portal through which Sikkim grants permissions to tour operators and travel agencies would have an adverse effect. This is because tourists visiting North Bengal are the very ones who travel to Sikkim; visiting Sikkim without passing through North Bengal is simply not feasible. Moreover, systems for online permits are already in place for certain aspects of travel to Sikkim. If any revenue loss occurs, the responsibility lies with Sikkim's bureaucrats, staff, or travel agents. The streamlining processes is a positive step."

The decision aims primarily to address flaws in the permit management process and curb massive revenue losses amounting to crores of rupees.

Recent data from the Sikkim government indicates that a total of 17.12 lakh tourists visited Sikkim in 2025, and the figure had already crossed the 10-lakh mark by the end of May 2026. Yet, despite the massive influx of tourists, the state exchequer is not receiving the appropriate amount of revenue. The 2025 statistics show that approximately 15.67 lakh tourists visited Nathu La alone. With a permit fee of Rs 200 per person, the government should have collected around Rs 31 crore in revenue; instead, only Rs 3 crore was received. This implies a revenue loss of approximately Rs 27 crore from the Nathu La circuit alone.

This means nearly 77 percent of the government's potential revenue is being lost along the way, causing significant financial setbacks for the state annually. Concerns have been raised that similar revenue theft or loss is occurring not just at Nathu La, but also at other protected areas like Tsomgo (Changu) Lake and North Sikkim.