North Bengal Tea Garden Workers Take Legal Route For Undeposited PF Amount
FIRs have been filed against 36 tea garden authorities in the last five years by the Jalpaiguri regional PF office for not depositing PF money.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Tea garden workers in North Bengal are opting for legal routes as their Provident Fund (PF) amounts are allegedly not being deposited by the authorities despite being deducted from their salary.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said several crores of rupees have been recovered from the tea garden authorities in this way. The regional PF office in Jalpaiguri initiated legal action against the Patkapara Tea Garden Authority in Alipurduar on Tuesday and filed an FIR against it at the Alipurduar police station for allegedly not depositing the PF money of tea workers.
Regional PF commissioner Pawan Kumar Bansal said, "Tea garden authorities have not deposited the PF amount despite deducting it from the workers' salary. No initiative has been taken despite repeated requests. So we were forced to file a formal complaint. From June to October 2024, Rs 33.41 lakh in PF money has not been deposited. The total dues could be more. We are investigating the matter."
However, this is not the first time. Based on the complaint, FIRs have been filed against 36 tea garden authorities in the last five years by the Jalpaiguri regional PF office. Bansal said a complaint was filed this year against Sitarampur tea garden in May and against Chunabati tea garden in June. Complaints have been filed against three tea gardens so far this year. He added that tea garden authorities are clearing the PF dues only after formal complaints are filed at the police stations.
Of the Rs 28 crore in dues, Rs 20 crore were deposited after the complaint. Sources in the regional PF office said warrants have been issued against five tea garden authorities in Jalpaiguri — Jaipur, Saili, Naya Saili, Subhashini and Sitaram tea gardens. Showcause notices have been issued against the owners of 33 tea gardens, and complaints have been filed against eight this year.
A complaint was filed with the Kotwali police station against the Jaipur tea garden authorities in Jalpaiguri Sadar block. The authorities had deducted Rs 77.34 lakh from the salaries, but did not deposit it in the PF fund. Another complaint has already been filed at the Alipurduar police station against the Mathura tea garden authorities for the same issue. Another complaint was lodged against the central government-run Karbala, Banarhat New Dooars and Haldibari tea gardens.
The authorities of Chunabhatti tea garden in Dooars, which also functions under the central government, deducted Rs 1.74 crore for the PF accounts of the workers, which was not deposited.
A complaint was filed in May against the Sitarampur Project Tea Garden of Baropetiya Natun Boss Gram Panchayat under Jalpaiguri Sadar Block for not depositing the PF money worth Rs 10.69 lakh into the accounts of about 80 workers from November 2022 to March 2025.
