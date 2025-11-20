ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Tea Garden Workers Take Legal Route For Undeposited PF Amount

Jalpaiguri: Tea garden workers in North Bengal are opting for legal routes as their Provident Fund (PF) amounts are allegedly not being deposited by the authorities despite being deducted from their salary.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said several crores of rupees have been recovered from the tea garden authorities in this way. The regional PF office in Jalpaiguri initiated legal action against the Patkapara Tea Garden Authority in Alipurduar on Tuesday and filed an FIR against it at the Alipurduar police station for allegedly not depositing the PF money of tea workers.

Regional PF commissioner Pawan Kumar Bansal said, "Tea garden authorities have not deposited the PF amount despite deducting it from the workers' salary. No initiative has been taken despite repeated requests. So we were forced to file a formal complaint. From June to October 2024, Rs 33.41 lakh in PF money has not been deposited. The total dues could be more. We are investigating the matter."

However, this is not the first time. Based on the complaint, FIRs have been filed against 36 tea garden authorities in the last five years by the Jalpaiguri regional PF office. Bansal said a complaint was filed this year against Sitarampur tea garden in May and against Chunabati tea garden in June. Complaints have been filed against three tea gardens so far this year. He added that tea garden authorities are clearing the PF dues only after formal complaints are filed at the police stations.