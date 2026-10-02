ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Lauds Centre's Fund Approval For Six-Lane Bridge Over Teesta River At Sevoke

Jalpaiguri: Tourism professionals and local transporters lauded the Centre's approval of Rs 1,175.59 crore for the construction of a six-lane bridge over the Teesta river at Sevoke in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The proposed 6.91 km bridge will be constructed on NH-10, formerly known as NH-31.

The Dooars Forum for Social Reforms, an NGO working for the development of the Dooars and Terai regions, which has been undertaking a campaign for an alternative bridge to the Coronation Bridge over the Teesta River, said the proposed bridge will be vital for the region, benefitting the entire North Bengal area.

Chandan Roy, convenor of the forum, said, "We have noticed a faster pace of work since the new government took office. However, I won't fully believe it until the pillars are actually built. We must thank Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who wrote nearly 65 letters advocating for this bridge's construction."

According to tourism entrepreneur Rajen Pradhan, the proposed bridge is linked to the overall development of North Bengal. "This region shares borders with several countries, and the bridge is of immense importance for the security of those borders," he said.

He said said the proposed bridge will make travelling to popular Himalayan destinations in North Bengal and Sikkim easier, saving tourists from the long traffic congestion.

As per the ambulance drivers, the project will bring a major relief to patients saving them from getting stuck in bottlenecks.

Shankar Sil, a representative of the ambulance drivers' association, said, "A 10-kilometer stretch via Sevoke cannot be measured merely by distance; navigating the hilly terrain takes a long time. Landslides frequently block the road, and many critically ill patients die inside the ambulance. A new bridge will reduce travel time and save many lives."