North Bengal Lauds Centre's Fund Approval For Six-Lane Bridge Over Teesta River At Sevoke
Centre has approved Rs 1,175.59 crore for construction of a 6.91-km-long six-lane major bridge across Teesta River at Sevoke on NH-10 in Darjeeling.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Tourism professionals and local transporters lauded the Centre's approval of Rs 1,175.59 crore for the construction of a six-lane bridge over the Teesta river at Sevoke in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The proposed 6.91 km bridge will be constructed on NH-10, formerly known as NH-31.
The Dooars Forum for Social Reforms, an NGO working for the development of the Dooars and Terai regions, which has been undertaking a campaign for an alternative bridge to the Coronation Bridge over the Teesta River, said the proposed bridge will be vital for the region, benefitting the entire North Bengal area.
Chandan Roy, convenor of the forum, said, "We have noticed a faster pace of work since the new government took office. However, I won't fully believe it until the pillars are actually built. We must thank Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who wrote nearly 65 letters advocating for this bridge's construction."
According to tourism entrepreneur Rajen Pradhan, the proposed bridge is linked to the overall development of North Bengal. "This region shares borders with several countries, and the bridge is of immense importance for the security of those borders," he said.
He said said the proposed bridge will make travelling to popular Himalayan destinations in North Bengal and Sikkim easier, saving tourists from the long traffic congestion.
As per the ambulance drivers, the project will bring a major relief to patients saving them from getting stuck in bottlenecks.
Shankar Sil, a representative of the ambulance drivers' association, said, "A 10-kilometer stretch via Sevoke cannot be measured merely by distance; navigating the hilly terrain takes a long time. Landslides frequently block the road, and many critically ill patients die inside the ambulance. A new bridge will reduce travel time and save many lives."
However, it is not just about saving lives, residents of the Dooars region feel this bridge will become a lifeline for North Bengal’s vast tea gardens and the settlements bordering its forests. Also, it will ensure smoother freight and cargo logistics across the trans-Himalayan routes.
Announcing the fund approval on Wednesday, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the proposed bridge will significantly strengthen connectivity between Sikkim, the North-Eastern states and the Siliguri Corridor, facilitating smoother movement of passengers and freight.
📢West Bengal🛣️— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 30, 2026
In West Bengal, we have approved ₹1,175.59 crore for the construction of a 6.91-km-long, 6️⃣-lane major bridge with approaches across the River Teesta at Sevoke on NH-10 (Old NH-31) in Darjeeling district.
The proposed bridge will significantly strengthen…
"The project will support regional integration, trade and commerce, tourism and logistics, while contributing to sustained socio-economic development across the region," Gadkari wrote on his X handle.
Also, improved road infrastructure and enhanced connectivity will help reduce travel time, ease congestion and improve the efficiency of movement of goods and services, benefiting local communities, businesses and the wider regional economy, Gadkari added.
"In West Bengal, we have approved ₹1,175.59 crore for the construction of a 6.91-km-long,6-lane major bridge with approaches across the River Teesta at Sevoke on NH-10 (Old NH-31) in Darjeeling district," he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the Central sanction saying, a high-capacity, durable crossing across the Teesta has been a crucial necessity given the strategic significance of the Siliguri Corridor and the ecological demands of the terrain.
On behalf of the People of West Bengal, I convey our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Central Government under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for sanctioning… https://t.co/z0uilSneyw— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 1, 2026
"This major upgrade on NH-10 will ensure smoother passenger and freight transit, strengthen regional supply chains toward North Bengal, Sikkim and the entire North-East and open new avenues of economic development for local communities. We deeply appreciate this cooperative federal effort and reaffirm our commitment to facilitating all necessary on-ground support to see this project completed expeditiously," he wrote on X.
Also Read