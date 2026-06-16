North Bengal Development Roadmap Being Prepared; Central Schemes Will Reach The Hills: CM Adhikari
Referring to the corruption within the Gorkha Territorial Administration, he said a full-scale investigation would be conducted into the corruption surrounding teacher recruitment under it.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Kurseong: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the government is formulating a specific roadmap for the holistic development of North Bengal and assured people that the benefits of all Central schemes would reach them smoothly.
Addressing a public meeting in Kurseong during his first visit to the Darjeeling hills after assuming office as chief minister, he said the region would be a key focus of his government's development agenda.
"About 2.8 million women in the hills will receive financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month under the Annapurna Yojana. A medical college will be set up in Kalimpong, the Kurseong hospital will be renovated, and smart classrooms will be set up in government schools," he said.
Highlighting efforts to transform the lives of tea garden workers, Adhikari said the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY) will now reach the workers and development work worth Rs 334 crore will be rolled out immediately to revive 25 closed tea gardens. Indoor stadiums and sports grounds will be constructed under the Khelo India scheme, he added.
Criticising the previous government, he asserted to demonstrate the difference between the past condition of the hills and the development that is set to take place now.
Referring to the corruption within the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) and the misrule of the previous administration, Adhikari said the previous Chief Minister did not come to North Bengal for development because she did not secure votes from the hills.
"She used to visit only for leisure. Instead of holding municipal elections, an administrator was appointed, and the funds belonging to the people of the hills were looted," Adhikari said.
Expressed strong indignation, he said a full-scale investigation would be conducted into the corruption surrounding teacher recruitment under the GTA. "None of those involved in this plunder will be spared. All will be sent to jail. Our government will operate on the principle of neither taking bribes nor allowing others to accept so," he added.
North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik, Ministers of State (MoS) for Home Vishal Lama and Ministers of State (MoS) for Finance Anandamay Barman, MPs Raju Bista and Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and MLAs Sonam Lama, Noman Rai, Bharat Chhetri, and Durga Murmu were present at the event.
Conveying a message of political unity, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri, GNLF president Mann Ghising, and BJP hill unit president Sanjib Lama also attended the meeting.
Speaking on false cases filed during the Gorkha movement, he said the government would not tolerate the unspeakable atrocities unleashed by the previous administration on the people of the hills. He ordered the immediate withdrawal of all such cases and pledged Rs five lakh in compensation, along with a government job for a member of the families of those who lost their lives during the movement.
Today, I had the privilege of reviewing and attending the “Jan Kalyan Shivir” at Kurseong during my visit to the Hills.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 16, 2026
Organised by the Government of West Bengal from 15th to 17th June 2026, these camps across West Bengal, from the Hills to the Coastal areas, are serving as a… pic.twitter.com/UA73LeJMHh
Referring to the previous government's failure to handle natural disasters, he said the current government has approved the rehabilitation of the remaining affected individuals following a review meeting.
"The culture of fear has ended, the hills will now witness a government built on trust, and all central social welfare schemes will be extended to every household in the region," he said, assuring the locals.
Also Read