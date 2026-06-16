ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Development Roadmap Being Prepared; Central Schemes Will Reach The Hills: CM Adhikari

Kurseong: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the government is formulating a specific roadmap for the holistic development of North Bengal and assured people that the benefits of all Central schemes would reach them smoothly.

Addressing a public meeting in Kurseong during his first visit to the Darjeeling hills after assuming office as chief minister, he said the region would be a key focus of his government's development agenda.

"About 2.8 million women in the hills will receive financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month under the Annapurna Yojana. A medical college will be set up in Kalimpong, the Kurseong hospital will be renovated, and smart classrooms will be set up in government schools," he said.

Highlighting efforts to transform the lives of tea garden workers, Adhikari said the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY) will now reach the workers and development work worth Rs 334 crore will be rolled out immediately to revive 25 closed tea gardens. Indoor stadiums and sports grounds will be constructed under the Khelo India scheme, he added.

Criticising the previous government, he asserted to demonstrate the difference between the past condition of the hills and the development that is set to take place now.

CM Adhikari being welcomed at an event in Kurseong. (PTI)

Referring to the corruption within the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) and the misrule of the previous administration, Adhikari said the previous Chief Minister did not come to North Bengal for development because she did not secure votes from the hills.