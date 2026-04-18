Nonagenarian Woman Dies By Suicide In Rewari, Family Blames Loneliness
Vijay Kumar, the youngest son of the deceased Chandro Devi (94), is a retired officer of the Inspector General (IG) rank in the Haryana police.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Rewari: In a shocking incident, a 94-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a posh residential society under Dharuhera police station limits of Haryana's Rewari, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched.
Police said the deceased has been identified as Chandro Devi, who had eight children. One of her sons is a retired officer of the Inspector General (IG) rank in the Haryana police. At the time of the incident, the elderly woman was residing at the home of her youngest son, Vijay Kumar.
"I am the secretary of the market committee in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram. Like every day, when I went to offer my mother tea, I found the door locked from the inside. After managing to force the door open with great difficulty, I discovered my mother, Chandro Devi, lying dead inside the bathroom. I immediately summoned my elder brother, who also resides within the same society. Upon taking her to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead," Vijay Kumar said.
Following the information, personnel from the Dharuhera police station reached the spot and recorded the statements of the family members, who said Chandro Devi had been feeling increasingly lonely over the past few days, which ultimately drove her to take the extreme step.
Kashmir Singh, Dharuhera police station House Officer (SHO), confirmed the incident. "A 94-year-old woman had died by suicide in the Parsvnath residential society. Following the information, her body was taken to the civil hospital for a postmortem. After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family members," he said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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