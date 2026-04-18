ETV Bharat / state

Nonagenarian Woman Dies By Suicide In Rewari, Family Blames Loneliness

Rewari: In a shocking incident, a 94-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a posh residential society under Dharuhera police station limits of Haryana's Rewari, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Chandro Devi, who had eight children. One of her sons is a retired officer of the Inspector General (IG) rank in the Haryana police. At the time of the incident, the elderly woman was residing at the home of her youngest son, Vijay Kumar.

"I am the secretary of the market committee in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram. Like every day, when I went to offer my mother tea, I found the door locked from the inside. After managing to force the door open with great difficulty, I discovered my mother, Chandro Devi, lying dead inside the bathroom. I immediately summoned my elder brother, who also resides within the same society. Upon taking her to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead," Vijay Kumar said.