ETV Bharat / state

Non-Sanatanis Can Have Darshan At BKTC-Run Shrines By Submitting An Affidavit

Dehradun: In a major decision, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has decided to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis (non-followers of Sanatan Dharma) into the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, along with 45 other temples under its jurisdiction. Consequently, devotees seeking darshan will now be required to submit an affidavit affirming their faith.

During a recent board meeting of BKTC, a resolution was passed to prohibit the entry of non-Sanatanis into Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, following which its chairman, Hemant Dwivedi, issued a clarification on Tuesday regarding the specifics of this new regulation.

"If an individual — regardless of their background — expresses their faith in Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit to that effect, they may be granted permission for darshan. Even if a celebrity like Sara Ali Khan were to visit Kedarnath and submit an affidavit expressing her faith in Sanatan Dharma, she would not be barred from performing the darshan," Dwivedi said.