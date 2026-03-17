Non-Sanatanis Can Have Darshan At BKTC-Run Shrines By Submitting An Affidavit
BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said these affidavits will be made available exclusively within the temple complex, allowing devotees to provide their proof on the spot.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Dehradun: In a major decision, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has decided to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis (non-followers of Sanatan Dharma) into the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, along with 45 other temples under its jurisdiction. Consequently, devotees seeking darshan will now be required to submit an affidavit affirming their faith.
During a recent board meeting of BKTC, a resolution was passed to prohibit the entry of non-Sanatanis into Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, following which its chairman, Hemant Dwivedi, issued a clarification on Tuesday regarding the specifics of this new regulation.
"If an individual — regardless of their background — expresses their faith in Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit to that effect, they may be granted permission for darshan. Even if a celebrity like Sara Ali Khan were to visit Kedarnath and submit an affidavit expressing her faith in Sanatan Dharma, she would not be barred from performing the darshan," Dwivedi said.
Notably, Sara has visited the Kedarnath Dham on numerous occasions and has regularly offered prayers. Her special bond with Kedarnath is also attributed to the film Kedarnath, which marked the beginning of her acting career. The movie was filmed in the Kedarnath Valley, and since its release, she has frequently been seen visiting the shrine to offer prayers.
According to BKTC, these affidavits will be made available exclusively within the temple complex, allowing devotees to provide proof of their faith on the spot.
The decision has sparked intense debate across the state. While some view it as a measure to safeguard religious traditions, others have expressed a variety of differing reactions to the move. For now, all eyes remain fixed on how this decision will be implemented and what impact it will have during the upcoming Char Dham season.
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