Non-Recovery Of Murder Weapon Cannot Render Case Unreliable, Says Calcutta HC, Upholding Life Sentence

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has held that non-recovery of a weapon used in a murder cannot render a prosecution case unreliable since the killing was established from evidence at the trial.

The court made the observation while affirming the conviction and life sentence of three persons in a murder case of 1999.

It also observed that the prosecution was sufficiently able to prove the charges levelled against the appellants with the help of convincing evidence.

"As such, we find no justification in interfering with the impugned judgment of conviction and order of sentence. We affirm the same," a division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Ghosh ruled in a judgment on Friday.

The court said that since it is established from the evidence at the trial that the victim was murdered, "non-recovery of the offending weapon and absence of charge under the relevant sections of the Arms Act cannot render the case of the prosecution unreliable or false".

Observing that it is a trite law that the motive for committing a crime becomes redundant in the presence of eyewitnesses, the division bench, also comprising Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, said, "In the case at hand, there are at least three eyewitnesses to the incident."

On June 19, 1999, one Sridam Ghosh was travelling in a mechanised boat on the Ganges river with his two brothers and appellants Dhanu Ghosh and his two accomplices also boarded the boat at Ketugram in Purba Bardhaman district. According to a complaint lodged with the Ketugram Police Station, Dhanu Ghosh went near Sridam, took out a pipe gun and fired at his throat from close range.

It was claimed by Gopinath Ghosh, the complainant and elder brother of the victim, that the other miscreants remained standing beside Dhanu and gave out a call to kill Sridam and that then only revenge would be taken. The victim, being shot, fell on the floor of the boat and instantly died, the complaint stated.