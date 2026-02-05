ETV Bharat / state

Non-Hindus Barred From Char Dham Sites To Ensure Devotees' Safety: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun: Ahead of this year's Char Dham yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the decision to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus to the pilgrimage sites and ban mobile phones and cameras has been taken to ensure the safety of devotees, as it is the top priority of his government.

Every year, the Akshaya Tritiya signifies the opening of the gates of Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams. This year, it's falling on April 19. Similarly, the Badrinath Dham will be opened to devotees on April 23, while the date for opening the Kedarnath Dham will be announced on Mahashivratri after the Panchang (Hindu calendar) calculations at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

The demand to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus into these ancient temples and other holy sites of Uttarakhand has been going on for a long time. It first began with the Haridwar Ganga Sabha demanding a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri. Following this, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) also decided to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus into all 47 temples administered by it. Furthermore, the Gangotri and the Yamunotri Temple Committees have taken similar measures.