Non-Hindus Barred From Char Dham Sites To Ensure Devotees' Safety: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
During a preparatory meeting in January, the Garhwal Commissioner had decided that mobile phones and cameras would be completely banned in the Char Dham premises.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Dehradun: Ahead of this year's Char Dham yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the decision to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus to the pilgrimage sites and ban mobile phones and cameras has been taken to ensure the safety of devotees, as it is the top priority of his government.
Every year, the Akshaya Tritiya signifies the opening of the gates of Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams. This year, it's falling on April 19. Similarly, the Badrinath Dham will be opened to devotees on April 23, while the date for opening the Kedarnath Dham will be announced on Mahashivratri after the Panchang (Hindu calendar) calculations at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
The demand to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus into these ancient temples and other holy sites of Uttarakhand has been going on for a long time. It first began with the Haridwar Ganga Sabha demanding a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri. Following this, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) also decided to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus into all 47 temples administered by it. Furthermore, the Gangotri and the Yamunotri Temple Committees have taken similar measures.
"During a preparatory meeting in January, the Garhwal Commissioner decided that mobile phones and cameras would be completely banned in the Char Dham premises. As the number of devotees is increasing every year, their safety is among the state government's highest priorities," Dhami said.
On the law and order situation in Uttarakhand, Dhami said strict instructions have been given to ensure that no one has to wander to file a complaint, whether it's a police station, outpost, or any other government office. "Furthermore, it has been directed that land dispute cases be resolved within a month by forming a committee with the sub-divisionalm agistrate (SDM). Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty or negligent in these matters," he added.
