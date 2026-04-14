ETV Bharat / state

Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors Arrives in Mumbai: When Will It Enter Service?

The width of the windows in each compartment is also larger than that of the older coaches. In regular coaches, the window length typically measures around 900 centimeters. In contrast, the window length in this new train has been extended to 1900 centimeters, he added.

"Furthermore, for the convenience of passengers, a ventilation system with a capacity of approximately 10,000 cubic meters per hour has been installed in every coach—with two such units per coach," Nila said.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer for Central Railway, said, "The most significant feature of this train is its automatic doors. Since the doors in this train close automatically, it will effectively curb the accidents involving passengers that frequently occur on local trains."

This train made its way to Mumbai from Chennai. It reached the Kurla car shed in Mumbai on April 12. Crucial trials for this train are set to be conducted; only after successfully passing these tests will the train be made available for use by the general public.

According to Nila, this train incorporates modern systems and amenities. "For instance, replacing the traditional alarm chain found in older coaches, an alarm button has now been provided. This feature aims to curb instances of accidental alarm chain pulling by passengers. Additionally, from a fire safety perspective, fire detection systems have been installed on the end panels of every coach," he added.

The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh welcomed the arrival of this train. Its Vice President Siddhesh Desai said, "We welcome the decision taken by the Railways. For several years, we have been advocating for the introduction of local trains with closed doors. We are delighted that our persistent efforts have finally borne fruit. However, a single measure alone is insufficient to curb accidents. Therefore, we demand that the Railways' stalled projects be completed as soon as possible, and that railway stations be equipped with controlled entry and exit points—similar to those found at Metro stations."

Common Mumbaikars, who travel by suburban trains, are also looking forward to this new train. Bharat Koli, a commuter, said, "I travel daily from Kalyan in Thane distrct to Vidyavihar. Given the overcrowding during peak morning and evening hours—and the accidents that result from it—the introduction of local trains with closed doors is truly the need of the hour. I appriciate this decision taken by the Railways. My only wish is that these non-AC trains, featuring automatic closing doors, be pressed into service for the people of Mumbai as soon as possible."

Another traveller Kaushal Jobanputra, who travels between Borivali and Kalyan, said, "It is my earnest wish that these local trains with automatic closing doors be introduced for the benefit of Mumbaikars. I believe this will help bring accidents under control and instill a greater sense of discipline among the commuters."

Nila stated, "Our objective is to bring these trains into service for the residents of Mumbai as soon as possible in the near future. Prior to that, we must conduct RDSO and COCR trials. Once the RDSO trials are completed, we will proceed with trials focused on passenger comfort and amenities; specifically, we will measure the oxygen levels inside the compartments while passengers are traveling. Based on these measurements, we will strive to provide passengers with the maximum possible level of comfort and facilities. Once these trials are successfully concluded, we will certainly incorporate the findings and insights gained from them into the upcoming fleet of local trains."