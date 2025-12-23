ETV Bharat / state

Nomination Process For BMC Elections Begins; Major Parties Yet To Announce Candidates

Mumbai: The process of filing nominations for the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began on Tuesday, even as major political parties are yet to announce their alliances and candidates.

The elections to the BMC, Asia's largest civic body with a budget of Rs 74,000 crore for 2025-26, will be held on January 15, with the results to be declared the next day. BMC commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the civic body's headquarters and briefed them on the functioning of 23 election offices set up across Mumbai to facilitate election-related work, officials said.

As per a release issued by the civic body on Monday evening, detailed information was shared on the nomination process, scrutiny of papers, election expenditure, and other legal and technical aspects of the polls.