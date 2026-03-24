Nomination of 3 Congress Candidates, 15 Others For Assam Assembly Polls Rejected: EC
The nomination of Congress candidates Ananda Narah from the Dhakuakhana seat, Nirmal Langthasa from Haflong and Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari have been rejected.
By PTI
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Guwahati: The nomination of three Congress candidates, including that of the Jalukbari seat where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting for the Assam assembly elections, has been rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.
Altogether 18 nomination papers have been cancelled till 4.30 pm. The process of scrutinising nomination papers, however, is not yet complete. As per the ECI website, the nomination of Congress candidates Ananda Narah from the Dhakuakhana seat, Nirmal Langthasa from Haflong and Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari have been rejected.
The Dhakuakhana seat is currently held by former minister Naba Kumar Doley of the BJP. For Haflong, BJP cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa’s candidature as Congress nominee has been accepted. Garlosa had joined the opposition party on Sunday night and filed her nomination papers the very next day.
The reasons for the rejection have not been cited on the ECI website. Among others whose nominations have been rejected so far are three candidates each of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Voters Party International, one each of SUCI (Communist) and Apni Janta Party, and eight Independents.
A total of 1389 nomination papers were submitted by over 815 candidates for the 126-member state Assembly, with several nominees filing more than one set of papers. Elections will be held on April 9 and votes counted on May 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26.
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