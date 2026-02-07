ETV Bharat / state

Nokia Launches R&D Facility For Fixed Network In Chennai; Expands Investment To Rs 270 Crore

The facility is expected to support innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G optical networks, fixed wireless access, and other technologies.

NOKIA
Representational Image (Image Credit: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday said Nokia has opened its world’s largest research and development facility for fixed networks in the state. He asserted that this has reinforced the state's leadership in telecom.

The expansion by the Finland-based telecom giant follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Tamil Nadu government during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to the United States in August 2024, the minister noted.

"Dear Tamil Nadu, say hello to Nokia's world’s largest R&D facility for fixed networks. Yesterday (February 6), Nokia inaugurated the new facility at SIPCOT Siruseri, Chennai, creating over 200 high-end jobs in the state," Rajaa said in a social media post.

The facility is expected to serve as a major global test bed for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G optical networks, fixed wireless access, and other cutting-edge technologies.

"This expansion traces back to the MoU signed during Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to the United States in 2024. What was committed then has now translated into a concrete investment on the ground," he said. Rajaa highlighted that Nokia’s first phase of investment has been increased to Rs 270 crore from the initially planned Rs 220 crore, while the second phase is expected to involve around Rs 300 crore.

"The Siruseri facility will house Nokia’s largest fixed network R&D lab globally, focusing on advanced fixed network broadband technologies," he added. Rajaa said the investment strengthens Tamil Nadu’s leadership in telecom and makes the state a preferred destination for global deep-tech and engineering centres.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Clears 15 Investment Projects Worth Rs. 34,237 Crore

TAGGED:

MINISTER TRB RAJAA
NOKIA
NOKI R AND D FACILITY
NOKIA FACILITY IN TAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.