Nokia Launches R&D Facility For Fixed Network In Chennai; Expands Investment To Rs 270 Crore

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday said Nokia has opened its world’s largest research and development facility for fixed networks in the state. He asserted that this has reinforced the state's leadership in telecom.

The expansion by the Finland-based telecom giant follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Tamil Nadu government during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to the United States in August 2024, the minister noted.

"Dear Tamil Nadu, say hello to Nokia's world’s largest R&D facility for fixed networks. Yesterday (February 6), Nokia inaugurated the new facility at SIPCOT Siruseri, Chennai, creating over 200 high-end jobs in the state," Rajaa said in a social media post.