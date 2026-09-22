ETV Bharat / state

Noise Pollution Has Now Crossed All Limits, Says Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Government to impose noise limits — covering the blaring of DJs and loudspeakers as well as traditional musical instruments — during the Anant Chaturdashi procession this year.

A bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale stated that appropriate orders regarding this matter would be issued on September 24.

The Bombay High Court had taken 'suo motu' cognizance of the issue of noise pollution during processions associated with religious festivals on Monday, and a hearing on the matter took place throughout the day on Tuesday.

Noise pollution has now crossed all limits, the High Court observed. It appears that festivals can no longer be celebrated peacefully; however, ordinary citizens should not have to pay the price for the indulgence of a few individuals or a specific group. Many senior citizens and ailing individuals silently endure the resulting distress, the court observed.

The bench referred to the orders banning DJs in Nagpur and Solapur—where such bans on DJs and loudspeakers are enforceable until November 1st—and asked why the Mumbai Police Commissioner could not issue similar orders.

It stressed that merely issuing ban orders on paper or via notification is insufficient; the police administration must ensure their effective implementation on the ground.