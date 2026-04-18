ETV Bharat / state

Noida Violence Case: Key Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt

New Delhi: The Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force have jointly arrested the alleged main conspirator, Aditya Anand, from Tamil Nadu on Saturday in the April 13 violence during thew Workers' protest in Noida.

According to police, the accused carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Following his arrest, he is being brought to Noida on transit remand. Two of his associates had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said investigations revealed that Aditya Anand played a central role in instigating and organising provocative activities during the workers’ protest, which later turned violent. He allegedly conspired with his associates to escalate the agitation in a planned manner.

Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt (ETV Bharat)

A case had been registered against him at Phase-2 police station in Noida, and he had been absconding since the incident.