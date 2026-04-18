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Noida Violence Case: Key Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt

According to police, the accused carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Following his arrest, he is being brought to Noida on transit remand.

Noida Violence Case: Key Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt
Noida Violence Case: Key Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force have jointly arrested the alleged main conspirator, Aditya Anand, from Tamil Nadu on Saturday in the April 13 violence during thew Workers' protest in Noida.

According to police, the accused carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Following his arrest, he is being brought to Noida on transit remand. Two of his associates had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said investigations revealed that Aditya Anand played a central role in instigating and organising provocative activities during the workers’ protest, which later turned violent. He allegedly conspired with his associates to escalate the agitation in a planned manner.

Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt
Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt (ETV Bharat)

A case had been registered against him at Phase-2 police station in Noida, and he had been absconding since the incident.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had been issued by the court. Initial inputs suggested that he was hiding in Delhi. Multiple teams of the UP STF and Noida Police were deployed across several states to trace him.

Using electronic surveillance, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, authorities tracked his location to Tamil Nadu. He was eventually arrested from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station after a coordinated operation.

Police said the accused attempted to flee during the arrest but was successfully apprehended.

Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt
Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the interrogation of the accused is expected to expose details about his network, associates and possible funding sources. Investigating agencies are now examining these aspects as well.

Commissioner Lakshmi Singh stressed that strict action will continue against those attempting to disrupt law and order. She also said that there will be more arrests in the case.

Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt
Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested In Tamil Nadu After Multi-State Manhunt (ETV Bharat)

Aditya Anand is a native of Hazaribagh and holds a B.Tech degree from National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur. He had been living in a rented accommodation in Noida’s Sector-37 in recent months.

Read More:

  1. Opposition Leaders Stopped At DND Flyway Amid Political Row Over Noida Workers’ Protest
  2. Noida Violence: Pak Link Angle Under Probe; UP Minister Calls Unrest 'Planned Conspiracy'
  3. Gurugram Police Say WhatsApp Chats Reveal Plot to Arson Firms With Petrol Bombs; 6 Arrested

TAGGED:

UP STF ARRESTED ADITYA ANAND
NOIDA WORKERS PROTEST
NOIDA LABOR PROTEST VIOLENCE
TIRUCHIRAPPALLI RAILWAY STATION
NOIDA VIOLENCE CASE

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