ETV Bharat / state

UP Hikes Minimum Wages Across Categories After Noida Unrest

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee." She added, "The decision was approved by CM UP late last night."

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.