ETV Bharat / state

'These People Won't Let Me Live, Mom': Twisha Sharma's Last Text To Mother Before Death Surfaces As Probe Goes On

Bhopal: Amid the ongoing investigation in the mysterious death of Noida's Twisha Sharma at her in-laws house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Sharma's last purported messages to her mother and a female friend have highlighted the distress she faced after her marriage last year.

Sharma, who was married to Samarth, the lawyer son of retired woman Judge Giribala Singh, was found dead at her in-laws house on the night of May 12. While police suspect suicide as the cause of death, the alleged marks of injury on body prompted Sharma's parents to cry foul.

Police on Friday registered an FIR against Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, his mother and father on charges of dowry death and harassment. Samarth, a lawyer, is absconding while Giribala Singh has secured anticipatory bail. Police have also formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and destruction of evidence.

ACP Dr Rajneesh Kashyap recently told reporters, "In connection with this suicide case, a formal complaint has been registered under various sections of the law, including those pertaining to dowry harassment and murder.

The allegations that were levelled were thoroughly investigated. The FIR has been lodged based on the findings of this investigation. The final report is currently awaited."

Disturbing WhatsApp, Instagram Chats Surface

Sharma's chats on WhatsApp and Instagram with her mother and a female friend have now surfaced causing a stir. In these chats, Twisha expressed distress regarding her married life and described herself as being "trapped."

In one chat, Twisha tells her mother, "These people won't let me live, Mom; I'm going to go crazy here." In another chat, she advises a friend to avoid such situations and not to get married.

These chats reveal that she was enduring significant mental and physical stress following her marriage. She sent these chats to her parents approximately five days before her death.

Sharma wrote that she was deeply distressed and leveled serious allegations against her in-laws. In the message, Twisha stated, "Amma [her mother-in-law] isn't listening... She just keeps lecturing me. I am very troubled; these people are absolutely vile. Samarth asks whose baby is in my womb? Take me away from here. These people are all incredibly cruel, Mom. I'm going to lose my mind here."

Instagram Message Sent to a Friend Before Her Death

A few days before her death, Twisha Sharma sent messages to her friend, Meenakshi, on Instagram. In these messages, Twisha expressed her distress regarding her married life. She wrote, "I'm trapped, dear; don't you get trapped. I can't talk much right now; I'll call you when the right time comes." Reading this message from Twisha, her friend became deeply concerned and replied, "I am very worried about you, and I love you very much."