Noida Techie Death: SIT To Meet Victim's Family, Submit Report In Five Days

Noida: Meerut Zone ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the drowning death case of a 27-year-old techie in Noida, will submit its report to the Uttar Pradesh government within five days and will record the statement of the deceased's family members on Thursday.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following serious allegations of negligence. Led by Bhaskar, the team includes the Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD). Bhaskar said the team is currently gathering information from all stakeholders, including the Noida Authority, the police, the fire brigade and officials from other departments.

The builder-cum-developer who has been arrested. (ETV Bharat)

The CM has removed Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M from his post and terminated the services of a junior engineer. Police have also arrested a builder-cum-developer on Tuesday on charges of criminal negligence. The arrest was carried out by Knowledge Park police, who were searching for the accused named in the FIR registered after the incident.

The SIT reached the Noida Authority office in the afternoon on Tuesday and held a nearly three-hour meeting in the boardroom, chaired by Bhaskar. Police commissioner Lakshmi Singh, district magistrate Medha Roopam and Noida Authority additional CEO Krishna Karunesh were questioned during the meeting. Officials from multiple departments remained on standby with relevant files and were summoned as required.