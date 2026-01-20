ETV Bharat / state

Noida Techie Death: NDRF Reaches Accident Spot, Rahul Blames Govt's Zero Accountability

New Delhi/Noida: An NDRF team reached the accident site in Greater Noida's Sector 150 on Tuesday as the Uttar Pradesh government removed the Noida Authority chief executive officer and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 27-year-old software engineer.

Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the government for the incident for zero accountability. "Roads kill, Bridges kill, Fires kill, Water kills, Pollution kills, Corruption kills, Indifference kills. India's urban collapse isn't about a lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about the lack of accountability. TINA: There Is No Accountability," he shared on X.

Yuvraj Mehta died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit amid fog, as the boundary wall was broken and there were no barricades, lights or reflectors to mark the area to prevent mishaps. The incident occurred late at night near the Sector-150 turn in the Knowledge Park area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed an SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal accident and submit a detailed report within five days.