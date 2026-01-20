Noida Techie Death: NDRF Reaches Accident Spot, Rahul Blames Govt's Zero Accountability
CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed an SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal accident and submit a detailed report within five days.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: An NDRF team reached the accident site in Greater Noida's Sector 150 on Tuesday as the Uttar Pradesh government removed the Noida Authority chief executive officer and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 27-year-old software engineer.
Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the government for the incident for zero accountability. "Roads kill, Bridges kill, Fires kill, Water kills, Pollution kills, Corruption kills, Indifference kills. India's urban collapse isn't about a lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about the lack of accountability. TINA: There Is No Accountability," he shared on X.
Yuvraj Mehta died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit amid fog, as the boundary wall was broken and there were no barricades, lights or reflectors to mark the area to prevent mishaps. The incident occurred late at night near the Sector-150 turn in the Knowledge Park area.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed an SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal accident and submit a detailed report within five days.
Mehta, a software engineer, was driving when his car reportedly went through a broken boundary wall and plunged into an unbarricaded, waterlogged construction pit estimated to be nearly 70 feet deep. Family members said the pit had been left open without proper barricading or warning signs, amounting to gross negligence by the Noida Authority.
Roads kill— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2026
Bridges kill
Fires kill
Water kills
Pollution kills
Corruption kills
Indifference kills
India’s urban collapse isn’t about lack of money, technology, or solutions.
It’s about lack of accountability.
TINA : There Is No Accountability. pic.twitter.com/68d1JgNw5z
His father, Rajkumar Mehta, has alleged that repeated safety violations in the area were ignored despite the site being part of the National Capital Region (NCR). Local police officials said the post-mortem examination report mentions the trace of water in the victim's lungs and concluded that the death was due to cardiac arrest. Mehta's body was recovered after a hours-long search operation.
The incident has triggered widespread grief and outrage among people and renewed scrutiny of construction safety norms across Noida and Greater Noida, with demands for accountability and stricter enforcement to prevent similar tragedies.
Also Read