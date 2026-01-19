ETV Bharat / state

Eyewitness Delivery Agent Recounts Bid To Save Greater Noida Techie; Father Seeks Accountability

Noida: The 27-year-old software engineer, who lost his life after his car plunged into an over 20-foot-deep, water-filled pit in Greater Noida on Friday night, was frantically calling for help as the vehicle began to submerge and could have been saved with quicker rescue efforts, according to eyewitnesses including his father who reached the site after getting his phone call for help.

Raj Kumar Mehta said his son, Yuvraj Mehta, even flashed the torchlight of his phone when he called him again because they could not locate him due to poor visibility caused by fog at the accident site. He also told his son "don't panic, we are trying to help you". But there was no expert diver, and he found himself watching helplessly as his son lost his battle to survive.

A delivery agent who witnessed the accident claimed Yuvraj could have been saved had the rescuers entered the water in time, recounting how he himself entered the water-filled pit in a desperate attempt to help.

Moninder, the delivery agent, on Sunday said he reached the spot in Sector 150 around 1.45 am (Saturday). He alleged that rescue personnel were initially reluctant to enter the water because of the cold and the presence of iron rods.

"I tied a rope around my waist and went into the water myself. I searched for the youth and his car for around 30 minutes," Moninder told reporters, adding that he was later told that "if help had reached 10 minutes earlier, the techie could have been saved".

He claimed that Mehta was initially seen standing on the roof of his car, using his mobile phone's torch to signal passers-by and pleading for help. Moninder also said the same ditch had earlier witnessed another accident in which a truck driver was rescued by locals using ropes and a ladder.

Police, however, rejected allegations of negligence. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said police and fire department teams made efforts to save the youth and deployed a crane, ladder, makeshift boat and searchlights, but visibility was near zero due to fog.