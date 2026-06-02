ETV Bharat / state

Noida Software Engineer Missing For Five Days During Pindari Glacier Trek; Massive Search Operation Underway

Bageshwar: A 28-year-old software engineer from Noida has been missing for the past five days while trekking on the Pindari Glacier route in Uttarakhand.

The missing trekker, Abhishek Chauhan, had set out for the Pindari Glacier trek on May 29. Despite continuous search efforts by rescue teams, no concrete breakthrough has been achieved so far.

According to officials, Chauhan was returning from the trek with a porter when he reportedly told him that he was exhausted and needed to rest for a while before continuing. He asked the porter to proceed ahead. While the porter reached the base camp as scheduled, Chauhan never arrived. The authorities then launched a search operation.

So far, search teams have recovered Chauhan's shirt and cap from rocks near a river along the Pindari Glacier trekking route. Officials said these were the same clothes he was reportedly wearing before he went missing.

Kapkot Station House Officer Pratap Singh Nagarkoti said there is a possibility that Chauhan was caught in the fast-flowing river. "Night temperatures near the glacier remain below freezing. Considering the harsh conditions, we fear an unfortunate incident may have occurred," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has expanded the search area and alerted authorities in the districts of Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli. Local police and rescue teams in those districts have also been asked to search potential locations.

Chauhan, a resident of Noida, works as a software engineer with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in Gujarat. He had begun the trek on May 28 along with three engineer friends and local guide Anand Ram, travelling from Khati towards Dwali.