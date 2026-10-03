ETV Bharat / state

Police Investigate Death Of Gurugram Resident At Noida Apartment

"The youth, with the intent to commit suicide by hanging from the railing of the said room's balcony, jumped downward, resulting in his death," the ADCP said in a video statement.

ADCP Noida Manisha Singh said the deceased, Sambhav Jain, son of Vinay Kumar Jain, a resident of Manesar Sector-1, IMT Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana, had arrived alone at a room in Spira Building for a one-day stay. He was 29.

Singh said that during questioning of individuals present nearby at the time of the incident, it was learned that the deceased was under mental stress.

"The inquest proceedings for the deceased's body have been completed, and postmortem procedures are underway. Police officers and the FSL team inspected the scene, collected necessary evidence, and are thoroughly investigating all aspects while reviewing footage from the CCTV cameras at the incident site and surrounding areas," the officer said.

The impact of the fall was such that the victim's body was severed into two pieces. Residents said they heard a massive sound resembling a bomb blast in the complex due to the impact of the fall.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).