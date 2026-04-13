Noida Protest: Yogi Highlights Governance Model, Opposition Blames Govt Over Workers’ Discontent In UP
Yogi Adityanath stresses governance and welfare in UP, while opposition leaders criticise government policies, linking them to rising worker discontent.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi/Lucknow: Unrest has been reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday as workers from multiple industrial units staged protests over wage-related demands, with incidents of violence and disruption reported from key areas.
The developments triggered sharp political reactions. The state government asserted its commitment to governance and welfare. Opposition leaders blamed policy failures for growing worker discontent.
‘Double-Engine Government Building A Model Of Security’
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, said, “The double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is building a model of security, good governance, service and industrialisation.”
He added, “Some people are conspiring to create unrest to stop the state from moving towards peace and prosperity.”
Appealing to workers of the state, he said, “I urge all personnel and labourers working in industrial units to remember that the double-engine government has always stood with you.”
Referring to the Covid period, the Chief Minister said, “The government ensured workers were safely sent home and provided all necessary support.”
Panel Formed to Address Industrial Unrest
Amid the situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved to address concerns by constituting a high-level committee at the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The panel, aimed at resolving industrial unrest in Noida and adjoining areas, will be chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner. The Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) and Principal Secretary (Labour & Employment) will be members.
It will also include five representatives from workers’ unions and three from industry bodies to ensure balanced representation.
Officials said the committee has begun discussions with stakeholders to address grievances and restore industrial harmony.
Opposition Targets Government
Opposition leaders, meanwhile, accused the BJP government of ignoring workers’ concerns.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government’s “one-sided policies” favour capitalists while neglecting workers. In a post on X, he said the situation had escalated due to policies that “nurture capitalists but exploit workers.”
He added, “In times of rising inflation, it is extremely difficult for a family to survive on low wages. Only someone running a household can understand this.”
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also criticised the government, saying, “When inflation is breaking people’s backs and workers are being exploited in the name of wages, the youth will be forced to come out on the streets.”
“Advertisements cannot fill empty stomachs. Tear gas shells cannot answer hunger. Stop ignoring the legitimate demands of workers,” he added.
Administration On Alert
Senior police officials, including DGP Rajeev Krishna and ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, are monitoring the situation from the control room in Lucknow.
Authorities said adequate deployment has been made on the ground and the situation is being closely watched, with efforts underway to maintain law and order and restore normalcy.
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