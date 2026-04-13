ETV Bharat / state

Noida Protest: Yogi Highlights Governance Model, Opposition Blames Govt Over Workers’ Discontent In UP

Political reactions come in as the protest in Noida intensifies. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Lucknow: Unrest has been reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday as workers from multiple industrial units staged protests over wage-related demands, with incidents of violence and disruption reported from key areas.

The developments triggered sharp political reactions. The state government asserted its commitment to governance and welfare. Opposition leaders blamed policy failures for growing worker discontent.

‘Double-Engine Government Building A Model Of Security’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, said, “The double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is building a model of security, good governance, service and industrialisation.”

He added, “Some people are conspiring to create unrest to stop the state from moving towards peace and prosperity.”

Appealing to workers of the state, he said, “I urge all personnel and labourers working in industrial units to remember that the double-engine government has always stood with you.”

Referring to the Covid period, the Chief Minister said, “The government ensured workers were safely sent home and provided all necessary support.”

Panel Formed to Address Industrial Unrest

Amid the situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved to address concerns by constituting a high-level committee at the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The panel, aimed at resolving industrial unrest in Noida and adjoining areas, will be chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner. The Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) and Principal Secretary (Labour & Employment) will be members.

It will also include five representatives from workers’ unions and three from industry bodies to ensure balanced representation.