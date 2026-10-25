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Noida Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership Of 1.05 Lakh Passengers

NMRC said it had introduced several measures to enhance the commuting experience, including QR code-based ticketing, the NCMC and improved connectivity through FOB.

NOIDA Electronic City metro station on Blue line of Delhi Metro; in Noida on April 6, 2019.
NOIDA Electronic City metro station on Blue line of Delhi Metro; in Noida on April 6, 2019. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1.05 lakh passengers on October 23, with the average daily footfall increasing by 20 per cent following various initiatives to improve commuter convenience, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the NMRC said it had introduced several measures to enhance the commuting experience, including QR code-based ticketing, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and improved connectivity through a foot overbridge (FOB).

To cater to the growing passenger demand, the NMRC plans to increase train frequency during peak hours by reducing the interval between trains from seven minutes and 30 seconds to six minutes and 35 seconds from November 1.

The corporation is also considering extending late-night services, under which the last train from Sector 51 towards Depot Station would depart at 11.25 pm. The proposal is subject to finalisation of arrangements and operational feasibility, it said. The NMRC is also consulting relevant stakeholders to facilitate last-mile connectivity for metro commuters.

The initiatives are part of the corporation's efforts to make metro travel more accessible and convenient, while promoting public transport, the statement said. The NMRC operates Aqua Line, which runs between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. Noida Sector 51 is connected to Delhi Metro's Noida Sector 52 station on the Blue Line via a skywalk.

Also Read:

  1. Noida Fire: One Dead As Blaze Engulfs Five Shops In Sector 126
  2. Metro Fare Hike Backfires: Bengaluru Sees Sharp Decline In Daily Commuters

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NOIDA METRO
NOIDA METRO RIDERSHIP
NOIDA METRO RAIL CORPORATION

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