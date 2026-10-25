ETV Bharat / state

Noida Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership Of 1.05 Lakh Passengers

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1.05 lakh passengers on October 23, with the average daily footfall increasing by 20 per cent following various initiatives to improve commuter convenience, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the NMRC said it had introduced several measures to enhance the commuting experience, including QR code-based ticketing, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and improved connectivity through a foot overbridge (FOB).

To cater to the growing passenger demand, the NMRC plans to increase train frequency during peak hours by reducing the interval between trains from seven minutes and 30 seconds to six minutes and 35 seconds from November 1.

The corporation is also considering extending late-night services, under which the last train from Sector 51 towards Depot Station would depart at 11.25 pm. The proposal is subject to finalisation of arrangements and operational feasibility, it said. The NMRC is also consulting relevant stakeholders to facilitate last-mile connectivity for metro commuters.