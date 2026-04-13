ETV Bharat / state

Noida Link Road Blocked Amid Workers' Protest, Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory

Traffic at the Delhi-Noida border has been halted due to protests. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Noida: Traffic between the national capital and its neighbouring region, Noida, has been disrupted since Monday morning due to protests by workers in the NCR city. This has prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to issue an advisory and divert vehicles from key routes.

Officials said the Noida Link Road from Chilla border towards Noida has been completely blocked by protesters, severely affecting movement from Delhi. The blockade has led to kilometre-long queues, with traffic crawling on major connecting roads.

Gridlock Across Key Corridors

The protest's impact was felt across multiple arterial routes, including NH-9, the Chilla border stretch (14A), and roads linking Akshardham to Noida. Traffic congestion extended up to Akshardham, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace amid peak office hours.

In several areas, commuters were seen stepping out of their vehicles as movement came to a near standstill. Sector 62 and other industrial pockets also witnessed spillover congestion due to road blockades and large worker gatherings.

A police source said, “The Noida Link Road from Chilla border has been blocked due to the ongoing agitation. Traffic movement towards Noida is severely affected, and diversions are in place.”