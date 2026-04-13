Noida Link Road Blocked Amid Workers' Protest, Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory
Traffic between Delhi and Noida was disrupted after workers blocked the Chilla border, prompting police to issue a route diversion advisory.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Traffic between the national capital and its neighbouring region, Noida, has been disrupted since Monday morning due to protests by workers in the NCR city. This has prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to issue an advisory and divert vehicles from key routes.
Officials said the Noida Link Road from Chilla border towards Noida has been completely blocked by protesters, severely affecting movement from Delhi. The blockade has led to kilometre-long queues, with traffic crawling on major connecting roads.
Gridlock Across Key Corridors
The protest's impact was felt across multiple arterial routes, including NH-9, the Chilla border stretch (14A), and roads linking Akshardham to Noida. Traffic congestion extended up to Akshardham, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace amid peak office hours.
In several areas, commuters were seen stepping out of their vehicles as movement came to a near standstill. Sector 62 and other industrial pockets also witnessed spillover congestion due to road blockades and large worker gatherings.
A police source said, “The Noida Link Road from Chilla border has been blocked due to the ongoing agitation. Traffic movement towards Noida is severely affected, and diversions are in place.”
Advisory Issued, Routes Diverted
Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretch. Travellers heading towards Noida have been advised to use the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway.
“The public is advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively take NH-24 via Kondli bridge and enter through Noida mod,” the advisory stated.
On the ground, both Delhi Police and Noida Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to regulate traffic and manage diversions. However, officials said the heavy volume of vehicles during rush hour worsened the congestion.
Situation Under Watch
Authorities said efforts are underway to ease congestion and restore normal traffic flow. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and working to clear the roads as soon as possible,” an official said, urging commuters to remain patient and cooperate.
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