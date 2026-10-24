ETV Bharat / state

Noida Fire: One Dead As Blaze Engulfs Five Shops In Sector 126

Fire engulfs several shops in Raipur village in Noida's Sector 126. ( ETV Bharat )

Noida: One person died after a fire broke out at 5-6 temporary shops in Raipur village under Sector 126 police station limits in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning. The blaze engulfed a fast-food outlet and nearby tea and snack shops, leaving several shops completely gutted.

The fire broke out during construction work at a fast-food shop. People on the spot initially tried to douse the flames but alerted the fire brigade as the fire spread rapidly.

Local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Around six fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control after considerable effort. The shops were evacuated during the operation. According to the police, a person was found unconscious during the firefighting operation and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police had not identified the person at the time of the report. Noida Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire broke out at a fast-food shop in Raipur village during construction work. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, which quickly spread to five nearby shops.