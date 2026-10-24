Noida Fire: One Dead As Blaze Engulfs Five Shops In Sector 126
Firefighters conducted search-and-rescue operations after discovering numerous LPG cylinders in the affected shops, which raised additional concerns during the response efforts.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Noida: One person died after a fire broke out at 5-6 temporary shops in Raipur village under Sector 126 police station limits in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning. The blaze engulfed a fast-food outlet and nearby tea and snack shops, leaving several shops completely gutted.
The fire broke out during construction work at a fast-food shop. People on the spot initially tried to douse the flames but alerted the fire brigade as the fire spread rapidly.
Local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Around six fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control after considerable effort. The shops were evacuated during the operation.
According to the police, a person was found unconscious during the firefighting operation and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police had not identified the person at the time of the report.
Noida Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire broke out at a fast-food shop in Raipur village during construction work. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, which quickly spread to five nearby shops.
Chaubey said fire brigade teams worked to extinguish the flames. A fire tender remained on site as a precaution for cooling operations.
The CFO Pradeep Kumar Chaubey also said firefighters found a large number of LPG cylinders inside the shops. Fire personnel addressed the issue and conducted search-and-rescue operations to check whether anyone was trapped.
While Chaubey's initial statement said there had been no loss of life, a police account later reported that one person had died after being found unconscious during the operation. The person's identity was yet to be established.
Senior police officers were present at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. Necessary legal proceedings are also underway.
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