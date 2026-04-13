ETV Bharat / state

Labourers Protest Over Salary Hike In Noida; Vehicles Torched, Tear Gas Fired

Fresh demonstrations erupted on Monday morning in Sector 62, where factory workers blocked roads leading to Sector 16 and NH-9, further disrupting traffic. Videos showed chaotic scenes, with allegations of police lathicharge and injuries to several workers, including women.

Workers alleged that companies had misled them in the name of salary increments and said their current wages are inadequate amid rising inflation. Tensions escalated further in Greater Noida’s Ecotech area, when workers attempted to block roads, leading to clashes with police. Authorities fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd as the protest intensified.

The agitation quickly spread to other areas. In Sector 84 near the Motherson company, protesting workers resorted to vandalism and set vehicles on fire. Demonstrations were also reported in Noida Sector 15 outside the Indian Oil building, indicating the unrest had expanded beyond a single site.

The situation turned volatile in Noida Phase 2, where employees gathered to press for wage increases, but soon turned aggressive, damaging vehicles and property. Visuals from the spot show burning vehicles and heavy police deployment, as thousands of workers occupied the streets, creating a tense law-and-order situation.

New Delhi/Noida: Widespread unrest broke out in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh as workers from multiple companies staged protests demanding salary hikes, with incidents of vandalism, stone-pelting and arson reported across key industrial areas. The protests echo similar protests that began in Haryana's Manesar April 2.

Amid the unrest, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Megha Rupam chaired a high-level meeting and announced measures, including double overtime pay, mandatory weekly holidays, salary disbursement by the tenth of each month, and bonus payments by November 30. A control room will be set up to address labour grievances.

Heavy police deployment continues across sensitive areas, with magistrates stationed on the ground and drone surveillance underway to prevent further escalation.

Severe Traffic Disruption At Delhi-Noida Border

Commuters faced a harrowing Monday morning as massive traffic jams brought vehicular movement to a near standstill at the Delhi-Noida border following the protest.

Congestion was reported on key arterial routes, including NH-9, severely disrupting office-hour traffic. Long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometres, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Police said members of a labour union gathered near the border, blocking parts of the road and slowing traffic movement. Personnel from Delhi Police and Noida Police were deployed to manage the situation and divert traffic, but the heavy volume of traffic worsened congestion.

Commuters Say

Frustrated commuters took to X, complaining they were still stuck even after leaving early for work.

A commuter who was on her way to office in Delhi, said, “As soon as I reached Sector 15, around 8.30-8.35 am, traffic was suddenly stopped by the protesters. They had taken to the streets and were shouting various slogans, including 'salary badhao'. The traffic policemen arrived and blocked the roads that led to the Delhi-Noida border. There seemed to be no end to the protest.”

One private company employee said she left home at 7.30 am, but remained stuck for over an hour. “There was no movement at all. People were getting out of vehicles to see what’s happening,” she said. Authorities said efforts are underway to clear the congestion and restore normal traffic flow.

"The situation is under control, and is being continuously surveiled. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.