No Wedding Bells: Kin Mourn Punjab Sepoy Killed In Doda Army Vehicle Accident
The soldier's father Balbir Singh, while talking to the media, said he was supposed to get married on March 1.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Rupnagar: A pall of gloom descended on Chanauli village, situated in the Nurpur Bedi block of Rupnagar district of Punjab, as soon as the news of the tragic death of 23-year-old Jobanpreet Singh poured in.
The sepoy in the Indian Army was among 10 personnel killed in a road accident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The accident occurred near Khani Top, about 25 kilometres from Bhaderwah, when a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Casspir vehicle carrying 21 Army personnel failed to negotiate a sharp curve due to slippery conditions in view of accumulation of snow on the road.
The vehicle suddenly lost control in the mountainous area and fell into a 200-feet deep gorge. Jobanpreet was the only son of former soldier Balbir Singh. He had joined the Indian Army in September 2019 and was posted in 8 Cavalry, Armored Unit (4 RR).
The family members of the soldier said he was supposed to get married on March 1. The family had completed all the wedding preparations and had also done the shopping. As soon as the news of his death reached his village, a wave of mourning followed in village Chanauli as well as Nurpur Bedi and nearby villages.
The soldier's father Balbir Singh, while talking to the media, said he had last spoken to his son two days ago. “My son told me on the phone that he was going for an operation and would talk to him after returning. After this, we have received the tragic news,” Singh said.
Balbir added Jobanpreet had gone on a 72-hour operation. The bereaved father raised a question, saying that if his transfer was fixed, then why was it delayed for six months? He appealed to the media and officials to investigate the matter seriously. The locals said the deceased was sociable and talented.
Balbir looked inconsolable in pain and said the grief of the loss of his only son cannot be expressed in words. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the entire village and the area. According to Balbir, the most painful aspect is that Jobanpreet’s marriage was scheduled for the March 1. There was an atmosphere of happiness in the house and the preparations had just begun when the tragic news came.