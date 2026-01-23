ETV Bharat / state

No Wedding Bells: Kin Mourn Punjab Sepoy Killed In Doda Army Vehicle Accident

Rupnagar: A pall of gloom descended on Chanauli village, situated in the Nurpur Bedi block of Rupnagar district of Punjab, as soon as the news of the tragic death of 23-year-old Jobanpreet Singh poured in.

The sepoy in the Indian Army was among 10 personnel killed in a road accident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The accident occurred near Khani Top, about 25 kilometres from Bhaderwah, when a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Casspir vehicle carrying 21 Army personnel failed to negotiate a sharp curve due to slippery conditions in view of accumulation of snow on the road.

The vehicle suddenly lost control in the mountainous area and fell into a 200-feet deep gorge. Jobanpreet was the only son of former soldier Balbir Singh. He had joined the Indian Army in September 2019 and was posted in 8 Cavalry, Armored Unit (4 RR).

The family members of the soldier said he was supposed to get married on March 1. The family had completed all the wedding preparations and had also done the shopping. As soon as the news of his death reached his village, a wave of mourning followed in village Chanauli as well as Nurpur Bedi and nearby villages.