No Water Cuts This Week: BMC Postpones Repair Work As Lakhs Gather In Mumbai For Mahaparinirvana Day

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here has delayed its planned 24-hour water cut in 14 wards, keeping in mind the heavy rush of devotees expected in the city on December 6th for Mahaparinirvana Day.

The Mahaparinirvana Day, observed annually on December 6, commemorates the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

While initially it was said that the water cuts would be implemented from 10 AM on Wednesday (December 3) till 10 AM on Thursday (December 4) for repair works, the BMC has now postponed the activity. The water cut was planned to allow the replacement of a major Tansa water main pipeline that supplies water to the Bhandup Treatment Plant. The work would have reduced water supply by about 15 percent in most parts of the city.

However, with lakhs of followers of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar already starting to pour in and an estimated 10 lakh people expected to congregate at Chaitanyabhoomi for Mahaparinirvana Day on December 6, all political parties requested the BMC to postpone the water cuts to avoid inconvenience to visitors.

As per police and BMC records, nearly 10 lakh people visit Chaityabhoomi every year on December 6. While BMC provides a dozen mobile toilets and shower units around Shivaji Park area for the visitors for the event, the Shivaji Park-Dadar area, which receives heavy footfall every year, was also among the several wards that would have faced the one-day water cut.