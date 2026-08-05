ETV Bharat / state

No Voter Deletion In SIR Over Missing 2002 Electoral Roll Information: Delhi CEO

New Delhi: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi clarified on Wednesday that no voter's name will be automatically deleted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) because their name was not listed in the voter rolls from the previous SIR conducted in 2002.

The only reasons for exclusion from the draft electoral rolls are failure to submit completed enumeration forms by the deadline of August 17 or not being eligible to vote, it said in a post on X. The draft electoral rolls for Delhi, following door-to-door voter verification and the digitisation of enumeration forms, will be published on August 24.

This clarification came in response to senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti's concerns that he could not find his name on the 2002 voter list, despite having graduated from IIT in 1997 and studying law in Delhi. Bharti had expressed worries about rumours that the names of 20 to 30 lakh voters could be removed in Delhi.

The CEO's office added that if a voter cannot find their name in the last SIR, they can provide the details of their relatives, such as their parents or grandparents, both paternal and maternal. Additionally, if any voter is unable to locate their relatives' names in the 2002 SIR, they can submit enumeration forms with the details they have to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for digitisation, and "his/her name will appear in the draft roll", it said.