No VIP Treatment: Sidhu Moosewala’s Family Demands Strict Punishment for Anmol Bishnoi
Sidhu Moosewala’s family urges strict action against gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who was deported from the US and is now in 11-day NIA custody.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Mansa: The family of late singer Sidhu Moosewala has demanded strict action against most-wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is wanted in the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and NCP leader Baba Siddique. He was deported from the United States to India on Wednesday (November 19). Upon his arrival, he was arrested and has been remanded to NIA custody for 11 days.
Reacting to Anmol Bishnoi’s return, the family of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala has demanded that he face strict legal action without receiving any special privileges.
“Now that Anmol Bishnoi has finally been arrested, he must be given strict punishment, not the VIP facilities that gangsters often enjoy inside jails,” Moosewala’s uncle, Chamkaur Singh, said.
He added that murders are rising in Punjab, where planned conspiracies are using local youth to kill fellow Punjabis and jails have effectively become training centres for gangsters.
He said that although Anmol was deported, the Punjab government “played no significant role” in bringing him back.
Background
On May 29, 2022, Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. Notorious gangster Goldy Brar, sitting abroad, had claimed responsibility for the murder.
During the investigation, security agencies named Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi as accused. While others were arrested earlier, Anmol fled India on a fake passport and had been living abroad until his recent detention and deportation from the US. The NIA had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.
