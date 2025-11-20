ETV Bharat / state

No VIP Treatment: Sidhu Moosewala’s Family Demands Strict Punishment for Anmol Bishnoi

Mansa: The family of late singer Sidhu Moosewala has demanded strict action against most-wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is wanted in the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and NCP leader Baba Siddique. He was deported from the United States to India on Wednesday (November 19). Upon his arrival, he was arrested and has been remanded to NIA custody for 11 days.

Reacting to Anmol Bishnoi’s return, the family of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala has demanded that he face strict legal action without receiving any special privileges.

“Now that Anmol Bishnoi has finally been arrested, he must be given strict punishment, not the VIP facilities that gangsters often enjoy inside jails,” Moosewala’s uncle, Chamkaur Singh, said.

He added that murders are rising in Punjab, where planned conspiracies are using local youth to kill fellow Punjabis and jails have effectively become training centres for gangsters.