ETV Bharat / state

No Victory Procession After DUSU Election Results: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that no victory procession shall be taken out after the declaration of results of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, and asked all student organisations and candidates to explain why electoral damages should not be imposed on them for violation of norms.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions after observing that there were frequent and blatant violations of the Lyngdoh committee recommendations during the DUSU elections. The voting is presently underway across Delhi University campuses.

“Having noted frequent violations on the part of the students, candidates and student organisations, we propose to impose collective damages not only on the students found violating the norms but also the student organisations.

“Student organisations and students will file their replies showing causes as to why they should not be saddled with electoral damages,” the court said.

“Having regard to past experience, we direct that no victory procession shall be taken out after the declaration of results by candidates, students, supporters or anyone else, not only on the roads of Delhi but also within campuses and hostels,” it said.

The court also said that it will be the responsibility of Delhi police to ensure that no victory procession takes place, adding that the officials should not “feel shy” while taking any action “because they are students”. Violation of this order shall entail criminal and administrative action as well as proceedings for contempt of court, the bench said.