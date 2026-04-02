ETV Bharat / state

No Tree Felling Without Permission: Uttarakhand HC Tells Mussoorie Municipality

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court directed the Mussoorie municipality not to cut down any trees without obtaining the required permission from the forest department, and asked the state government to file its responses in this matter.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was hearing a petition on Wednesday that some Oak trees in a notified forest area in Mussoorie's Husain Ganj. This was being done as part of a road widening work by the municipality, said the petitioner, Pravesh Singh Rana. The court directed all parties to file their responses within three weeks.

The government informed the court that during an inspection conducted by the forest range officer of Mussoorie on March 13, it was discovered that four Oak trees and three other trees had been illegally felled without obtaining valid permission from the competent authority.